Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/MH17

Por REUTERSAUG 31
31 de Agosto de 2020

Relatives of MH17 victims expected to testify in court

Start: 31 Aug 2020 08:25 GMT

End: 31 Aug 2020 09:02 GMT

AMSTERDAM - Relatives of the victims on the MH17 flight, shot down in Eastern Ukraine in 2014, expected to testify in court.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: DE RECHTSRAAK

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Netherlands

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: ORIGINAL/ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

India acusó a China de maniobras militares “de provocación”

India acusó a China de maniobras militares “de provocación”

Los dos gigantes asiáticos libraron una guerra en 1962. Las dos naciones llevan tratando de zanjar su disputa fronteriza desde principios de 1990, sin éxito
Los dos gigantes asiáticos libraron una guerra en 1962. Las dos naciones llevan tratando de zanjar su disputa fronteriza desde principios de 1990, sin éxito

India acusó a China de maniobras militares “de provocación”

India acusó a China de maniobras militares “de provocación”

Los dos gigantes asiáticos libraron una guerra en 1962. Las dos naciones llevan tratando de zanjar su disputa fronteriza desde principios de 1990, sin éxito
Los dos gigantes asiáticos libraron una guerra en 1962. Las dos naciones llevan tratando de zanjar su disputa fronteriza desde principios de 1990, sin éxito

El primer vuelo entre Israel y Emiratos Árabes es “el inicio de un periplo histórico”

El primer vuelo entre Israel y Emiratos Árabes es “el inicio de un periplo histórico”

El primer vuelo entre Israel y Emiratos Árabes es “el inicio de un periplo histórico”

El primer vuelo entre Israel y Emiratos Árabes es “el inicio de un periplo histórico”

Lady Gaga se llevó la noche en los VMA’s: estos son sus mejores momentos

Lady Gaga se llevó la noche en los VMA’s: estos son sus mejores momentos

Looks futuristas, varios premios, un performance y una extravagante colección de cubrebocas; la cantante neoyorquina triunfó en la gala anual de MTV
Looks futuristas, varios premios, un performance y una extravagante colección de cubrebocas; la cantante neoyorquina triunfó en la gala anual de MTV

Lady Gaga se llevó la noche en los VMA’s: estos son sus mejores momentos

Lady Gaga se llevó la noche en los VMA’s: estos son sus mejores momentos

Looks futuristas, varios premios, un performance y una extravagante colección de cubrebocas; la cantante neoyorquina triunfó en la gala anual de MTV
Looks futuristas, varios premios, un performance y una extravagante colección de cubrebocas; la cantante neoyorquina triunfó en la gala anual de MTV

Ingreso de turistas extranjeros a México disminuyó 57.5% por la pandemia de coronavirus

Ingreso de turistas extranjeros a México disminuyó 57.5% por la pandemia de coronavirus

En general, la actividad turística de México cayó 5.3% en el primer trimestre de 2020 respecto al mismo período del año anterior
En general, la actividad turística de México cayó 5.3% en el primer trimestre de 2020 respecto al mismo período del año anterior

Ingreso de turistas extranjeros a México disminuyó 57.5% por la pandemia de coronavirus

Ingreso de turistas extranjeros a México disminuyó 57.5% por la pandemia de coronavirus

En general, la actividad turística de México cayó 5.3% en el primer trimestre de 2020 respecto al mismo período del año anterior
En general, la actividad turística de México cayó 5.3% en el primer trimestre de 2020 respecto al mismo período del año anterior

Detuvieron a dos indonesios con COVID-19 acusados de violar una enfermera en Chile

Detuvieron a dos indonesios con COVID-19 acusados de violar una enfermera en Chile

Los acusados fueron detenidos y llevados a dependencias policiales. Serán formalizados ante un juez por violación y abuso sexual
Los acusados fueron detenidos y llevados a dependencias policiales. Serán formalizados ante un juez por violación y abuso sexual

Detuvieron a dos indonesios con COVID-19 acusados de violar una enfermera en Chile

Detuvieron a dos indonesios con COVID-19 acusados de violar una enfermera en Chile

Los acusados fueron detenidos y llevados a dependencias policiales. Serán formalizados ante un juez por violación y abuso sexual
Los acusados fueron detenidos y llevados a dependencias policiales. Serán formalizados ante un juez por violación y abuso sexual

El verdadero costo de la declaración de independencia de Lionel Messi

El verdadero costo de la declaración de independencia de Lionel Messi

Por Rory Smith
Por Rory Smith

El verdadero costo de la declaración de independencia de Lionel Messi

El verdadero costo de la declaración de independencia de Lionel Messi

Por Rory Smith
Por Rory Smith

Justicia para Danna: FGE vinculó a proceso a presuntos asesinos de joven de 16 años calcinada en Mexicali

Justicia para Danna: FGE vinculó a proceso a presuntos asesinos de joven de 16 años calcinada en Mexicali

Entre los implicados se encuentran Kevin Jesús “N”, José Guadalupe “N” y Teresa Michel “N”, quienes presuntamente fueron captados por cámaras de seguridad al prender fuego a un envoltorio de cobijas
Entre los implicados se encuentran Kevin Jesús “N”, José Guadalupe “N” y Teresa Michel “N”, quienes presuntamente fueron captados por cámaras de seguridad al prender fuego a un envoltorio de cobijas

Justicia para Danna: FGE vinculó a proceso a presuntos asesinos de joven de 16 años calcinada en Mexicali

Justicia para Danna: FGE vinculó a proceso a presuntos asesinos de joven de 16 años calcinada en Mexicali

Entre los implicados se encuentran Kevin Jesús “N”, José Guadalupe “N” y Teresa Michel “N”, quienes presuntamente fueron captados por cámaras de seguridad al prender fuego a un envoltorio de cobijas
Entre los implicados se encuentran Kevin Jesús “N”, José Guadalupe “N” y Teresa Michel “N”, quienes presuntamente fueron captados por cámaras de seguridad al prender fuego a un envoltorio de cobijas

El gran gesto de Russell Crowe: ayudó a un aspirante a actor de bajos recursos a pagar sus estudios en una prestigiosa escuela de teatro

El gran gesto de Russell Crowe: ayudó a un aspirante a actor de bajos recursos a pagar sus estudios en una prestigiosa escuela de teatro

Un joven pidió ayuda para pagar su curso en la Academia de Música y Arte Dramático de Londres y recibió una impensada donación
Un joven pidió ayuda para pagar su curso en la Academia de Música y Arte Dramático de Londres y recibió una impensada donación

El gran gesto de Russell Crowe: ayudó a un aspirante a actor de bajos recursos a pagar sus estudios en una prestigiosa escuela de teatro

El gran gesto de Russell Crowe: ayudó a un aspirante a actor de bajos recursos a pagar sus estudios en una prestigiosa escuela de teatro

Un joven pidió ayuda para pagar su curso en la Academia de Música y Arte Dramático de Londres y recibió una impensada donación
Un joven pidió ayuda para pagar su curso en la Academia de Música y Arte Dramático de Londres y recibió una impensada donación

La emotiva despedida del director de “Black Panther”a Chadwick Boseman: “Vivió una vida hermosa”

La emotiva despedida del director de “Black Panther”a Chadwick Boseman: “Vivió una vida hermosa”

El actor, quien daba vida a Black Panther en la pantalla grande, murió el viernes a los 43 años tras luchar cuatro años contra un cáncer de colon
El actor, quien daba vida a Black Panther en la pantalla grande, murió el viernes a los 43 años tras luchar cuatro años contra un cáncer de colon

La emotiva despedida del director de “Black Panther”a Chadwick Boseman: “Vivió una vida hermosa”

La emotiva despedida del director de “Black Panther”a Chadwick Boseman: “Vivió una vida hermosa”

El actor, quien daba vida a Black Panther en la pantalla grande, murió el viernes a los 43 años tras luchar cuatro años contra un cáncer de colon
El actor, quien daba vida a Black Panther en la pantalla grande, murió el viernes a los 43 años tras luchar cuatro años contra un cáncer de colon

La oposición de Nicaragua denunció que tres jóvenes presos políticos fueron secuestrados y torturados por las fuerzas del régimen de Ortega

La oposición de Nicaragua denunció que tres jóvenes presos políticos fueron secuestrados y torturados por las fuerzas del régimen de Ortega

Los opositores, excarcelados bajo condiciones, volvían de visitar a sus familiares cuando fueron interceptados por “paramilitares” asociados con el gobernante Frente Sandinista de Liberación Nacional. Uno de ellos sigue desaparecido
Los opositores, excarcelados bajo condiciones, volvían de visitar a sus familiares cuando fueron interceptados por “paramilitares” asociados con el gobernante Frente Sandinista de Liberación Nacional. Uno de ellos sigue desaparecido

La oposición de Nicaragua denunció que tres jóvenes presos políticos fueron secuestrados y torturados por las fuerzas del régimen de Ortega

La oposición de Nicaragua denunció que tres jóvenes presos políticos fueron secuestrados y torturados por las fuerzas del régimen de Ortega

Los opositores, excarcelados bajo condiciones, volvían de visitar a sus familiares cuando fueron interceptados por “paramilitares” asociados con el gobernante Frente Sandinista de Liberación Nacional. Uno de ellos sigue desaparecido
Los opositores, excarcelados bajo condiciones, volvían de visitar a sus familiares cuando fueron interceptados por “paramilitares” asociados con el gobernante Frente Sandinista de Liberación Nacional. Uno de ellos sigue desaparecido

Brasil registró un fuerte descenso en el número de casos y de fallecidos por COVID-19 en las últimas 24 horas

Brasil registró un fuerte descenso en el número de casos y de fallecidos por COVID-19 en las últimas 24 horas

Las autoridades han añadido que 3.031.626 personas han logrado superar la enfermedad, mientras que otras 709.857 continúan bajo supervisión médica
Las autoridades han añadido que 3.031.626 personas han logrado superar la enfermedad, mientras que otras 709.857 continúan bajo supervisión médica

Brasil registró un fuerte descenso en el número de casos y de fallecidos por COVID-19 en las últimas 24 horas

Brasil registró un fuerte descenso en el número de casos y de fallecidos por COVID-19 en las últimas 24 horas

Las autoridades han añadido que 3.031.626 personas han logrado superar la enfermedad, mientras que otras 709.857 continúan bajo supervisión médica
Las autoridades han añadido que 3.031.626 personas han logrado superar la enfermedad, mientras que otras 709.857 continúan bajo supervisión médica

Sigue la pelea por la presidencia de la Cámara de Diputados: PRI y PT pugnan por ser la tercera fuerza política

Sigue la pelea por la presidencia de la Cámara de Diputados: PRI y PT pugnan por ser la tercera fuerza política

Gerardo Fernández Noroña se perfila como el próximo presidente de la Mesa Directiva en San Lázaro
Gerardo Fernández Noroña se perfila como el próximo presidente de la Mesa Directiva en San Lázaro

Sigue la pelea por la presidencia de la Cámara de Diputados: PRI y PT pugnan por ser la tercera fuerza política

Sigue la pelea por la presidencia de la Cámara de Diputados: PRI y PT pugnan por ser la tercera fuerza política

Gerardo Fernández Noroña se perfila como el próximo presidente de la Mesa Directiva en San Lázaro
Gerardo Fernández Noroña se perfila como el próximo presidente de la Mesa Directiva en San Lázaro
MAS NOTICIAS