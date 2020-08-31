ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/MH17

Relatives of MH17 victims expected to testify in court

Start: 31 Aug 2020 08:25 GMT

End: 31 Aug 2020 09:02 GMT

AMSTERDAM - Relatives of the victims on the MH17 flight, shot down in Eastern Ukraine in 2014, expected to testify in court.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: DE RECHTSRAAK

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Netherlands

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: ORIGINAL/ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com