ADVISORY LEBANON-CRISIS/FRANCE-ARRIVAL

Por REUTERSAUG 31
31 de Agosto de 2020

Macron arrives in Beirut to follow up blast relief efforts

Start: 31 Aug 2020 18:05 GMT

End: 31 Aug 2020 18:32 GMT

BEIRUT - French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Beirut to follow up on the reconstruction efforts after the catastrophic blast which destroyed parts of the Lebanese capital on August 4.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: TELE LIBAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

