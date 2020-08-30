Domingo 30 de Agosto de 2020
ADVISORY LEBANON-CRISIS/AOUN

Por REUTERSAUG 30
30 de Agosto de 2020

Lebanese President Aoun addresses nation on eve of centenary

Start: 30 Aug 2020 17:30 GMT

End: 30 Aug 2020 17:30 GMT

BAABDA, LEBANON - Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun delivers televised address to public on eve of centenary.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: TELE LIBAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Debe evitarse el “nacionalismo de la vacuna”contra COVID-19: México corteja a aliados en todo el espectro ideológico

El gobierno mexicano mantiene diálogos bilaterales para acceder a las pruebas que se están desarrollando en China, Inglaterra, Francia, Italia, Rusia, Alemania, Estados Unidos y Cuba
“Me voy a vengar”: Eugenio Derbez fue captado en un momento íntimo por Aislinn

"Déjame en paz", le dijo el comediante a su hija
LeBron James bailó tras la clasificación de los Lakers a las semifinales y causó sensación en las redes

El legendario basquetbolista no sólo demostró su talento dentro de la cancha con la victoria de su equipo ante los Trail Blazers, sino también afuera, con una serie de pasos que se viralizaron rápidamente
Muertes por COVID-19 en México serían mayores a las cifras oficiales: The Economist

La reconocida publicación inglesa señaló tres causas principales por las que los datos brindados por el gobierno podrían no ser exactos
Crisis económica: así se gastaron los fondos de estabilización que Arturo Herrera advirtió se terminaron

Los recursos empleados ascienden aproximadamente a 349,461 millones de pesos
Presentan iniciativa en Congreso de CDMX para que botones de pánico en transporte de pasajeros sea obligatorio

Para aplicar estos cambios será necesario modificar la Ley de Movilidad de la capital
Los ecuatorianos que rompieron el récord Guinness como la pareja más longeva: suman 215 años

Julio y Wadramina se casaron en secreto en 1941. Tienen cinco hijos, 11 nietos, 21 bisnietos y nueve tataranietos
Trágico cumpleaños en China: al menos 29 muertos por el derrumbe de un restaurante

La mitad de las 57 personas que quedaron atrapadas cuando celebraban la fiesta de un octogenario no sobrevivieron a las heridas
El grupo terrorista Hezbollah amenazó con “matar a un soldado israelí” por cada uno de sus combatientes abatidos

El jefe de la organización libanesa financiada por el régimen de Irán, Hassan Nasrallah, volvió a atacar a Israel. “Esta es nuestra ecuación”, desafió
Christian Nodal suspiró al hablar de Belinda: “¿Sí me veo muy enamorado?”

En una reciente entrevista, el intérprete defendió a su novia y aseguró que es una "gran mujer"
“El “Mayo” Zambada decidía quién vivía y quién moría”: el Chapo y el Señor de los Cielos se sometían al líder del Cártel de Sinaloa

La periodista Anabel Hernández explica que es el único que ha estado por décadas en el narcotráfico sin que lo hayan detenido o asesinado
El sentido homenaje de la Fórmula 1 a Anthoine Hubert, el joven piloto que murió en el GP de Bélgica de la F2 hace un año

Todos los presentes en el circuito de Spa-Francorchamps realizaron un minuto de silencio en memoria del francés, quien perdió la vida en un trágico choque en cadena en 2019
