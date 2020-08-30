ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JOSHUA WONG

Hong Kong activists call for boycott on citywide virus testing
Start: 30 Aug 2020 08:15 GMT
End: 30 Aug 2020 09:30 GMT
HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong Hospital Authority employees alliance with pro-democracy activists including Joshua Wong hold a news conference calling people to boycott the citywide COVID-19 testing plan which will start from September 1.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Hong Kong
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH CANTONESE AND ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
Collado es el centro de una investigación por lavado de dinero y gestiones indebidas del descongelamiento de 76.5 millones de euros de una cuenta suya en el microestado de Andorra
Mientras que en algunos estados se transmitirá por internet, hasta el momento, el grito en la Ciudad de México llevado a cabo por el presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador se mantiene en pie para el próximo 15 de septiembre
MAS NOTICIAS