Domingo 30 de Agosto de 2020
ADVISORY GLOBAL-RACE/PORTLAND-PROTESTS

Por REUTERSAUG 30
30 de Agosto de 2020

One dead as protesters from rival sides clash in Portland

Start: 30 Aug 2020 04:59 GMT

End: 30 Aug 2020 05:18 GMT

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES - One person was shot dead as protesters from rival groups clashed late on Saturday in the U.S. city of Portland, which has seen frequent demonstrations for months that have at times turned violent.

Police said the violence took place in Portland's downtown area and that they had made arrests.

"A political rally is caravanning throughout downtown Portland. There have been some instances of violence between demonstrators and counter-demonstrators," Portland police said on Twitter. "Officers have intervened and in some cases made arrests."

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA, NO USE VOA, NO USE CNN, NO USE DIGITAL

DIGITAL: NO USE

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

