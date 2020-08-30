ADVISORY GLOBAL-RACE/PORTLAND-PROTESTS

One dead as protesters from rival sides clash in Portland
Start: 30 Aug 2020 04:59 GMT
End: 30 Aug 2020 05:18 GMT
PORTLAND, UNITED STATES - One person was shot dead as protesters from rival groups clashed late on Saturday in the U.S. city of Portland, which has seen frequent demonstrations for months that have at times turned violent.
Police said the violence took place in Portland's downtown area and that they had made arrests.
"A political rally is caravanning throughout downtown Portland. There have been some instances of violence between demonstrators and counter-demonstrators," Portland police said on Twitter. "Officers have intervened and in some cases made arrests."
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE USA, NO USE VOA, NO USE CNN, NO USE DIGITAL
DIGITAL: NO USE
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com