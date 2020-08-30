ADVISORY --FLASH-- 7096-EUROPE-MIGRANTS/ITALY HEARSE

At least three migrants dead after boat fire off Italian coast

Start: 30 Aug 2020 14:41 GMT

End: 30 Aug 2020 14:43 GMT

++TIMING APPROX.++

CROTONE, ITALY - At least three migrants died when a fire broke out on a boat carrying them close to the southern coast of Italy on Sunday, police and health officials said.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com