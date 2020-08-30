ADVISORY --FLASH-- 7094-EUROPE-MIGRANTS/ITALY

At least three migrants dead after boat fire off Italian coast
Start: 30 Aug 2020 14:25 GMT
End: 30 Aug 2020 14:26 GMT
CROTONE, ITALY - At least three migrants died when a fire broke out on a boat carrying them close to the southern coast of Italy on Sunday, police and health officials said.
