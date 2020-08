ADVISORY -- FLASH -- 7088-BELARUS-ELECTION/PROTESTS-DETENTIONS

Police detain protesters in Minsk demonstrations

MINSK - Police in Minsk have detained protesters, while tens of thousands of Belarusians, flying red-and-white opposition flags, chanted "Happy Birthday, you rat" near President Alexander Lukashenko's residence on Sunday.

