ADVISORY --FLASH-- 7061-EUROPE-MIGRANTS/BANKSY-ALARM

Italian coastguard sent to help Banksy-funded 'stranded' vessel

Start: 30 Aug 2020 08:31 GMT

End: 30 Aug 2020 08:35 GMT

LAMPEDUSA - The Italian coastguard was sent help on Saturday to a rescue boat funded by British street artist Banksy, after the vessel issued urgent calls for assistance, saying it was stranded in the Mediterranean and overloaded with migrants.

