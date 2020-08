ADVISORY STORM-LAURA/TRUMP

Trump visits areas damaged by Hurricane Laura

LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA / ORANGE, TEXAS – U.S. President Donald Trump visits areas damaged by Hurricane Laura.

FROM 1729GMT: Trump visits Lake Charles, Louisiana

FROM 2000GMT: Trump lands in Orange, Texas

FROM 2040GMT: Trump visits staff at the Orange Emergency Operation Centre

