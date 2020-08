ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/PROTESTS-WASHINGTON

Protesters gather in DC ahead of Republican convention

Start: 27 Aug 2020 23:43 GMT

End: 28 Aug 2020 00:26 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Anti-Trump demonstrators gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., as Donald Trump prepares to accept the Republican nomination.

