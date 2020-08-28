Viernes 28 de Agosto de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN

Por REUTERSAUG 28
28 de Agosto de 2020

Spain to make announcement related to a COVID vaccine

Start: 28 Aug 2020 09:40 GMT

End: 28 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT

MADRID – Spain to make “important announcement” related to a COVID vaccine.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: GOVERNMENT TV POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH SPANISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

SEP Aprende en Casa II: canales y horarios de clases del 28 de agosto para preescolar, primaria y secundaria

¿Dónde y a qué hora serán las clases a distancia este martes?
¿Dónde y a qué hora serán las clases a distancia este martes?
Sólo el 1.48% de las personas con un contagio de COVID-19 cuenta con seguro de gastos médicos mayores

Hasta el momento, las autoridades de salud han contabilizado 579,914 contagios acumulados y 62,594 muertes por coronavirus
Hasta el momento, las autoridades de salud han contabilizado 579,914 contagios acumulados y 62,594 muertes por coronavirus
La reunión de Oasis y la llegada de Messi al Manchester City: ¿Tan solo un sueño?

Los hermanos Gallagher fantasean con que la Pulga vista la camiseta del club inglés, mientras sus fans especulan con el reencuentro de Liam y Noel en un escenario argentino
Los hermanos Gallagher fantasean con que la Pulga vista la camiseta del club inglés, mientras sus fans especulan con el reencuentro de Liam y Noel en un escenario argentino
López Obrador terminó “muy apenado” su evento de Matamoros en 193 segundos por falta de sana distancia

El mandatario agradeció a sus seguidores y les pidió que pronto volviera a sus casas y siguieran las normas de distanciamiento social
El mandatario agradeció a sus seguidores y les pidió que pronto volviera a sus casas y siguieran las normas de distanciamiento social
“Si AMLO hablaba en serio, daría un paso atrás y permitiría una investigación”: The Economist sobre el caso Lozoya y la lucha anticorrupción en México

Aseguró que el presidente debería enfocarse en fortalecer las instituciones anticorrupción del país para castigar el delito y evitar futuras irregularidades
Aseguró que el presidente debería enfocarse en fortalecer las instituciones anticorrupción del país para castigar el delito y evitar futuras irregularidades
RBD anuncia que su música estará disponible en distintas plataformas

La música del grupo nacido de una telenovela juvenil, fue remasterizada para las plataformas en línea
La música del grupo nacido de una telenovela juvenil, fue remasterizada para las plataformas en línea
Epidemia en México acumuló un mes con tendencia a la baja: Hugo López-Gatell

Sin embargo, advirtió que no se debe confiar en que seguiremos a la baja, pues podríamos experimentar más repuntes del virus
Sin embargo, advirtió que no se debe confiar en que seguiremos a la baja, pues podríamos experimentar más repuntes del virus
Futbolistas de Cruz Azul y Pumas involucrados en una supuesta fiesta en plena epidemia de COVID-19

Alan Mozo y Pablo Cepellini, quienes ya dieron positivo a coronavirus, habrían estado en una reunión hace una casi dos semanas
Alan Mozo y Pablo Cepellini, quienes ya dieron positivo a coronavirus, habrían estado en una reunión hace una casi dos semanas
Cientos de manifestantes se concentraron en frente de la Casa Blanca mientras Donald Trump ofrecía su discurso de aceptación

Al término de la convención republicana, el senador Rand Paul fue hostigado por un grupo de personas y la policía tuvo que proteger al congresista
Al término de la convención republicana, el senador Rand Paul fue hostigado por un grupo de personas y la policía tuvo que proteger al congresista
Hugo López-Gatell niega injerencia en decisiones estatales sobre la Ley antichatarra

De acuerdo con el subsecretario, un rumor lo señalaba como el creador de un formato de ley que supuestamente se distribuyó en los 32 congresos
De acuerdo con el subsecretario, un rumor lo señalaba como el creador de un formato de ley que supuestamente se distribuyó en los 32 congresos
Dieron a conocer un avance de “La voz humana”, cortometraje de Pedro Almodóvar protagonizado por Tilda Swinton

El trabajo se presentará en septiembre en el Festival de Venecia donde la actriz recibirá un premio
El trabajo se presentará en septiembre en el Festival de Venecia donde la actriz recibirá un premio
Cofepris eliminó criterios para la producción de medicamentos genéricos en México

Contará con una ventanilla especial para que la industria farmacéutica productora de genéricos pueda realizar de manera rápida sus trámites de registro
Contará con una ventanilla especial para que la industria farmacéutica productora de genéricos pueda realizar de manera rápida sus trámites de registro
