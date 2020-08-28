Viernes 28 de Agosto de 2020
ADVISORY GLOBAL-RACE/PROTESTS-WASHINGTON --TIMES APPROX--

Por REUTERSAUG 28
28 de Agosto de 2020

Demonstrators protest racial injustice in Washington, D.C.

Start: 28 Aug 2020 15:00 GMT

End: 28 Aug 2020 19:00 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE MONITOR HERE FOR UPDATES ON SOURCE/RESTRICTIONS

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - In response to the death of George Floyd, thousands of demonstrators gather in the U.S. capital for the 'Get Your Knee Off Our Necks' march in Washington D.C. in support of racial justice.

++SCHEDULE:

1100 GMT - Participants begin to gather

1200 GMT - Pre-program music

1500 GMT - Start of speeches

1700 GMT - Participants begin to march

1900 GMT - March concludes

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: TBA

DIGITAL: TBA

Source: TBA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

La Convención Nacional Republicana cerró con una fiesta hecha a la medida de Donald Trump en los jardines de la Casa Blanca

El presidente de EEUU cumplió su sueño del discurso con público. Un grupo más reducido del que se imaginó que tendría, pero con el espacio elegido repleto para escucharlo y un show de fuegos artificiales
El presidente de EEUU cumplió su sueño del discurso con público. Un grupo más reducido del que se imaginó que tendría, pero con el espacio elegido repleto para escucharlo y un show de fuegos artificiales
La frase de Messi a Guardiola en medio de la novela por su salida del Barcelona

SEP buscaría renovar sus instalaciones con muebles de lujo, línea blanca, pantallas y 1.4 millones de pesos

Incluida en el presupuesto la oficina del titular, Esteban Moctezuma Barragán
Incluida en el presupuesto la oficina del titular, Esteban Moctezuma Barragán
Se anunció el estreno de la quinta temporada “This is Us”: cuáles serán los temas centrales

La serie que recrea a una de las familias más queridas de la televisión regresa con un capítulo de dos horas el 10 de noviembre. La cadena NBC realizó el anuncio que fue replicado en las redes por una de sus protagonistas, Mandy Moore. ALERTA SPOILER
La serie que recrea a una de las familias más queridas de la televisión regresa con un capítulo de dos horas el 10 de noviembre. La cadena NBC realizó el anuncio que fue replicado en las redes por una de sus protagonistas, Mandy Moore. ALERTA SPOILER
Para Proyecto Ecológico Lago de Texcoco se invertirán 17,713 millones de pesos

El proyecto de inversión lo realizó la Comisión Nacional del Agua y fue registrado en la Secretaría de Hacienda y Crédito Público
El proyecto de inversión lo realizó la Comisión Nacional del Agua y fue registrado en la Secretaría de Hacienda y Crédito Público
Incidentes cerca de la Casa Blanca tras la nominación de Donald Trump: el senador Rand Paul dijo que fue atacado por “una turba furiosa”

El legislador y su esposa Kelley, rodeados por policías, quedaron atrapados en una protesta. En medio del griterío, alguien rompió el cerco de protección. Ocurrió tras el cierre de la Convención Republicana que impulsó la reelección del actual presidente
El legislador y su esposa Kelley, rodeados por policías, quedaron atrapados en una protesta. En medio del griterío, alguien rompió el cerco de protección. Ocurrió tras el cierre de la Convención Republicana que impulsó la reelección del actual presidente
SEP Aprende en Casa II: canales y horarios de clases del 28 de agosto para preescolar, primaria y secundaria

¿Dónde y a qué hora serán las clases a distancia este martes?
¿Dónde y a qué hora serán las clases a distancia este martes?
Sólo el 1.48% de las personas con un contagio de COVID-19 cuenta con seguro de gastos médicos mayores

Hasta el momento, las autoridades de salud han contabilizado 579,914 contagios acumulados y 62,594 muertes por coronavirus
Hasta el momento, las autoridades de salud han contabilizado 579,914 contagios acumulados y 62,594 muertes por coronavirus
La reunión de Oasis y la llegada de Messi al Manchester City: ¿tan solo un sueño?

Los hermanos Gallagher fantasean con que la Pulga vista la camiseta del club inglés, mientras sus fans especulan con el reencuentro de Liam y Noel en un escenario argentino
Los hermanos Gallagher fantasean con que la Pulga vista la camiseta del club inglés, mientras sus fans especulan con el reencuentro de Liam y Noel en un escenario argentino
López Obrador terminó “muy apenado” su evento de Matamoros en 193 segundos por falta de sana distancia

El mandatario agradeció a sus seguidores y les pidió que pronto volviera a sus casas y siguieran las normas de distanciamiento social
El mandatario agradeció a sus seguidores y les pidió que pronto volviera a sus casas y siguieran las normas de distanciamiento social
“Si AMLO hablaba en serio, daría un paso atrás y permitiría una investigación”: The Economist sobre el caso Lozoya y la lucha anticorrupción en México

Aseguró que el presidente debería enfocarse en fortalecer las instituciones anticorrupción del país para castigar el delito y evitar futuras irregularidades
Aseguró que el presidente debería enfocarse en fortalecer las instituciones anticorrupción del país para castigar el delito y evitar futuras irregularidades
RBD anuncia que su música estará disponible en distintas plataformas

La música del grupo nacido de una telenovela juvenil, fue remasterizada para las plataformas en línea
La música del grupo nacido de una telenovela juvenil, fue remasterizada para las plataformas en línea
