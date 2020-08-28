ADVISORY GLOBAL-RACE/PROTESTS-WASHINGTON --TIMES APPROX

Demonstrators protest racial injustice in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - In response to the death of George Floyd, thousands of demonstrators gather in the U.S. capital for the 'Get Your Knee Off Our Necks' march in Washington D.C. in support of racial justice.
++SCHEDULE:
1100 GMT - Participants begin to gather
1200 GMT - Pre-program music
1500 GMT - Start of speeches
1700 GMT - Participants begin to march
1900 GMT - March concludes
