Viernes 28 de Agosto de 2020
ADVISORY GLOBAL-RACE/PROTESTS-WASHINGTON --RESTRICTED VERSION/UPDATED--

Por REUTERSAUG 28
28 de Agosto de 2020

Demonstrators protest racial injustice in Washington, D.C.

Start: 28 Aug 2020 18:24 GMT

End: 28 Aug 2020 19:05 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS A U.S. NETWORK POOL HEAD-ON FEED - PLEASE SEE RESTRICTIONS.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - In response to the death of George Floyd, thousands of demonstrators gather in the U.S. capital for the 'Get Your Knee Off Our Necks' march in Washington, D.C., in support of racial justice.

++SCHEDULE:

1100 GMT - Participants begin to gather

1200 GMT - Pre-program music

1500 GMT - Start of speeches

++SCHEDULE:

1100 GMT - Participants begin to gather

1200 GMT - Pre-program music

1500 GMT - Start of speeches

Lift Every Voice sung by George Clinton, Ne-Yo, Tyrese Robert Glasper

Sen. Kamala Harris-virtual address

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee

Marc Morial, president, National Urban League

Benjamin Crump

Rep. Karen Bass

Yolanda King, granddaughter of Martin Luther King

Martin Luther King III

Rev. Al Sharpton

Floyd, Garner, Blake and Taylor family members

1700GMT approx - March from the Lincoln Memorial to the Martin Luther King Memorial begins.

++THIS EVENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO INCLUDE LIVE COVERAGE OF THE MARCH++

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE U.S.A.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS - NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

YouTube comenzó a probar el modo “picture in picture” en iOS 14

Facebook abrió la inscripción a su mundo virtual Horizon: se grabará todo lo que los avatares hagan en ese espacio

La compañía acaba de lanzar la versión beta en Estados Unidos y en Canada. Para acceder a este universo paralelo hay que tener gafas Oculus. Se grabará lo que ocurra en esa plataforma, como una medida de seguridad para los usuarios en caso de que quieran reportar conductas inapropiadas
Guerrero pasará al semáforo amarillo la próxima semana, informó el gobernador Héctor Astudillo

A pesar de que el cambio de color en el semáforo es positivo, las autoridades pidieron a la población “no bajar la guardia” y seguir respetando las medidas sanitarias
Negaron el desbloqueo de las cuentas de Ramón Pequeño, el expolicía ligado a la fuga del Chapo y García Luna

El pasado 31 de julio, la UIF informó que las cuentas de Pequeño García habían sido bloqueadas por sus presuntos vínculos con el Cártel de Sinaloa
“Eterna grandeza”: la conmovedora despedida del América al “Loco” Valdés, uno de sus más grandes fans

La afición de Valdés se convirtió en una tradición popular, ya que durante más de 40 años apostó con Sergio Corona en el Clásico Nacional
Cansado, delgado y ‘agüitado’: las dolorosas imágenes del último cumpleaños del “Loco” Valdés

El comediante festejó la llegada de sus 89 años rodeado de amigos y algunos familiares
La economía de Venezuela se hundió un 32,8% en el segundo trimestre de 2020

Según datos divulgados por la Asamblea Nacional, la contracción obedeció a la menor producción petrolera debido a la política económica del régimen y a los efectos de la pandemia del COVID-19
Por qué cada vez más latinoamericanos eligen mudarse a Costa Rica

Gracias a una política de brazos abiertos hacia quienes desean invertir y trabajar, y a un sistema impositivo muy competitivo, muchos extranjeros se están radicando en el país centroamericano
La NBA hizo oficial la fecha de regreso de los playoffs tras el boicot y anunció un acuerdo con los jugadores

Después de tres jornadas sin actividad por el ataque policial a Jacob Blake, la liga confirmó que retomará sus partidos este sábado
Amazon lanzó una app y una pulsera que analizan el cuerpo y la voz para monitorear el estado de salud

“No me curen, quiero morir”: Jaz la pequeña de 7 años que sufrió maltrato y abuso sexual en Puebla, está al borde de la muerte

Padece el síndrome del niño maltratado, su hermana menor murió de forma sospechosa y la pequeña vivía con el padre, es la tercera vez que está en el hospital
“¡La DEA te busca, vas a caer!”: fuertes reclamos al gobernador de Tamaulipas por supuestos vínculos con narcos

Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca encara una serie de acusaciones que lo señalan como intermediario entre el ex presidente Felipe Calderón y el Cártel del Golfo
