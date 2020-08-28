ADVISORY GLOBAL-RACE/PROTESTS-WASHINGTON --RESTRICTED VERSION/UPDATED

Demonstrators protest racial injustice in Washington, D.C.
Start: 28 Aug 2020 18:24 GMT
End: 28 Aug 2020 19:05 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - In response to the death of George Floyd, thousands of demonstrators gather in the U.S. capital for the 'Get Your Knee Off Our Necks' march in Washington, D.C., in support of racial justice.
1100 GMT - Participants begin to gather
1200 GMT - Pre-program music
1500 GMT - Start of speeches
Lift Every Voice sung by George Clinton, Ne-Yo, Tyrese Robert Glasper
Sen. Kamala Harris-virtual address
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee
Marc Morial, president, National Urban League
Benjamin Crump
Rep. Karen Bass
Yolanda King, granddaughter of Martin Luther King
Martin Luther King III
Rev. Al Sharpton
Floyd, Garner, Blake and Taylor family members
1700GMT approx - March from the Lincoln Memorial to the Martin Luther King Memorial begins.
