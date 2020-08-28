ADVISORY GLOBAL-RACE/PROTESTS-WASHINGTON --RESTRICTED VERSION/UPDATED

Demonstrators protest racial injustice in Washington, D.C.

Start: 28 Aug 2020 18:24 GMT

End: 28 Aug 2020 19:05 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - In response to the death of George Floyd, thousands of demonstrators gather in the U.S. capital for the 'Get Your Knee Off Our Necks' march in Washington, D.C., in support of racial justice.

1100 GMT - Participants begin to gather

1200 GMT - Pre-program music

1500 GMT - Start of speeches

Lift Every Voice sung by George Clinton, Ne-Yo, Tyrese Robert Glasper

Sen. Kamala Harris-virtual address

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee

Marc Morial, president, National Urban League

Benjamin Crump

Rep. Karen Bass

Yolanda King, granddaughter of Martin Luther King

Martin Luther King III

Rev. Al Sharpton

Floyd, Garner, Blake and Taylor family members

1700GMT approx - March from the Lincoln Memorial to the Martin Luther King Memorial begins.

