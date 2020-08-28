ADVISORY GERMANY-EU/GYMNICH-ARRIVALS

Arrival of EU Foreign Affairs Ministers for meeting

Start: 28 Aug 2020 05:45 GMT

End: 28 Aug 2020 08:00 GMT

BERLIN - Arrival of EU Foreign Affairs Ministers for last day of informal meeting chaired by the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, Germany.

SCHEDULE:

0600-0630GMT arrivals

0700GMT family photo

1230GMT news conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: HOST BROADCASTER POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com