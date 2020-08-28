ADVISORY GERMANY-EU/GYMNICH-ARRIVALS

Arrival of EU Foreign Affairs Ministers for meeting
Start: 28 Aug 2020 05:45 GMT
End: 28 Aug 2020 08:00 GMT
BERLIN - Arrival of EU Foreign Affairs Ministers for last day of informal meeting chaired by the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, Germany.
SCHEDULE:
0600-0630GMT arrivals
0700GMT family photo
1230GMT news conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: HOST BROADCASTER POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Germany
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
Eleazar Rubio Aldarán propuso al Congreso local que, al cometer el delito de “difamación”, los comunicadores reciban una pena de dos a cinco años de prisión y una multa equivalente a 86.000.00 pesos
MAS NOTICIAS