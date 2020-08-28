Viernes 28 de Agosto de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTESMÉXICO
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY --FLASH--8763-JAPAN-ABE/PROFILE

Por REUTERSAUG 28
28 de Agosto de 2020

Japan's Abe intends to resign - reports

Start: 28 Aug 2020 05:35 GMT

End: 28 Aug 2020 05:48 GMT

JAPAN - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to resign, national broadcaster NHK said on Friday, adding that he wanted to avoid causing problems to government due to a worsening of his chronic health condition.

Speculation about Abe's health and tenure had risen after he made two visits to a hospital recently. He has battled the chronic disease ulcerative colitis for years.

Restrictions:

PART NO USE JAPAN / PART MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY "TV TOKYO" WHEN VIDEO IS USED ON CABLE, COMMUNICATIONS SATELLITE IN JAPAN BY CNN, CNNI, BBC WORLD, NBC & CNBC / PART MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY "LIBERAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY" / PART NO USE USA, CNN / PART NO USE IRAN, BBC PERSIAN, MANOTO, VOA PERSIAN (RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED LOCALLY BY THE IRANIAN AUTHORITIES), Digital: PART NO USE JAPAN / PART NO USE JAPANESE WEBSITES / PART MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY "LIBERAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY" / PART NO USE DIGITAL / PART NO USE IRAN, BBC PERSIAN, MANOTO, VOA PERSIAN (RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED LOCALLY BY THE IRANIAN AUTHORITIES)

Source: TV TOKYO / REUTERS / LIBERAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY HANDOUT / AGENCY POOL / HOST BROADCASTER POOL / FOREIGN POOL / UK POOL / RUSSIAN POOL / WEF POOL / RESTRICTED POOL / IRINN / HOST BROADCASTER / JAPAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El primer ministro de Japón tiene previsto dimitir a su cargo por razones de salud

El primer ministro de Japón tiene previsto dimitir a su cargo por razones de salud

El primer ministro de Japón tiene previsto dimitir a su cargo por razones de salud

El primer ministro de Japón tiene previsto dimitir a su cargo por razones de salud

La salida de Messi del Barcelona, bajo la mirada de uno de sus formadores: “Nunca jugó al fútbol por la plata, lo hizo para ser feliz”

La salida de Messi del Barcelona, bajo la mirada de uno de sus formadores: “Nunca jugó al fútbol por la plata, lo hizo para ser feliz”

Quique Domínguez, quien lo dirigió a Leo en las infantiles de Newell’s, trató de sumergirse en la mente del astro del Barça y profundizar en su decisión de marcharse del club
Quique Domínguez, quien lo dirigió a Leo en las infantiles de Newell’s, trató de sumergirse en la mente del astro del Barça y profundizar en su decisión de marcharse del club

La salida de Messi del Barcelona, bajo la mirada de uno de sus formadores: “Nunca jugó al fútbol por la plata, lo hizo para ser feliz”

La salida de Messi del Barcelona, bajo la mirada de uno de sus formadores: “Nunca jugó al fútbol por la plata, lo hizo para ser feliz”

Quique Domínguez, quien lo dirigió a Leo en las infantiles de Newell’s, trató de sumergirse en la mente del astro del Barça y profundizar en su decisión de marcharse del club
Quique Domínguez, quien lo dirigió a Leo en las infantiles de Newell’s, trató de sumergirse en la mente del astro del Barça y profundizar en su decisión de marcharse del club

Joe Biden anunció que hará campaña presencial en estados sacudidos por las recientes protestas raciales

Joe Biden anunció que hará campaña presencial en estados sacudidos por las recientes protestas raciales

El candidato demócrata adelantó que irá a Wisconsin y Minnesota, donde se produjeron los ataques de la policía contra los afroamericanos Jacob Blake y George Floyd, respectivamente. También visitará Pensilvania y Arizona
El candidato demócrata adelantó que irá a Wisconsin y Minnesota, donde se produjeron los ataques de la policía contra los afroamericanos Jacob Blake y George Floyd, respectivamente. También visitará Pensilvania y Arizona

Joe Biden anunció que hará campaña presencial en estados sacudidos por las recientes protestas raciales

Joe Biden anunció que hará campaña presencial en estados sacudidos por las recientes protestas raciales

El candidato demócrata adelantó que irá a Wisconsin y Minnesota, donde se produjeron los ataques de la policía contra los afroamericanos Jacob Blake y George Floyd, respectivamente. También visitará Pensilvania y Arizona
El candidato demócrata adelantó que irá a Wisconsin y Minnesota, donde se produjeron los ataques de la policía contra los afroamericanos Jacob Blake y George Floyd, respectivamente. También visitará Pensilvania y Arizona

“Siempre confíe en la justicia”: Ricardo La Volpe volvió a ser declarado inocente por el caso de la podóloga de Chivas

“Siempre confíe en la justicia”: Ricardo La Volpe volvió a ser declarado inocente por el caso de la podóloga de Chivas

El técnico argentino solicitó una disculpa pública al periodista que difundió hace unas semanas que se giraría una orden de aprehensión en su contra sin justificación alguna
El técnico argentino solicitó una disculpa pública al periodista que difundió hace unas semanas que se giraría una orden de aprehensión en su contra sin justificación alguna

“Siempre confíe en la justicia”: Ricardo La Volpe volvió a ser declarado inocente por el caso de la podóloga de Chivas

“Siempre confíe en la justicia”: Ricardo La Volpe volvió a ser declarado inocente por el caso de la podóloga de Chivas

El técnico argentino solicitó una disculpa pública al periodista que difundió hace unas semanas que se giraría una orden de aprehensión en su contra sin justificación alguna
El técnico argentino solicitó una disculpa pública al periodista que difundió hace unas semanas que se giraría una orden de aprehensión en su contra sin justificación alguna

HRW acusó al régimen de Nicolás Maduro de usar la covid-19 para reprimir a disidentes en Venezuela

HRW acusó al régimen de Nicolás Maduro de usar la covid-19 para reprimir a disidentes en Venezuela

La organización alertó que desde que se declaró el estado de excepción para combatir la pandemia a mediados de marzo “han detenido en forma arbitraria” a periodistas, abogados de derechos humanos y opositores políticos que critican a la dictadura
La organización alertó que desde que se declaró el estado de excepción para combatir la pandemia a mediados de marzo “han detenido en forma arbitraria” a periodistas, abogados de derechos humanos y opositores políticos que critican a la dictadura

HRW acusó al régimen de Nicolás Maduro de usar la covid-19 para reprimir a disidentes en Venezuela

HRW acusó al régimen de Nicolás Maduro de usar la covid-19 para reprimir a disidentes en Venezuela

La organización alertó que desde que se declaró el estado de excepción para combatir la pandemia a mediados de marzo “han detenido en forma arbitraria” a periodistas, abogados de derechos humanos y opositores políticos que critican a la dictadura
La organización alertó que desde que se declaró el estado de excepción para combatir la pandemia a mediados de marzo “han detenido en forma arbitraria” a periodistas, abogados de derechos humanos y opositores políticos que critican a la dictadura

Senador Juan Antonio Martín del Campo dio positivo a COVID-19

Senador Juan Antonio Martín del Campo dio positivo a COVID-19

Aseguró que inmediatamente se puso en cuarentena con todos los protocolos sanitarios recomendados
Aseguró que inmediatamente se puso en cuarentena con todos los protocolos sanitarios recomendados

Senador Juan Antonio Martín del Campo dio positivo a COVID-19

Senador Juan Antonio Martín del Campo dio positivo a COVID-19

Aseguró que inmediatamente se puso en cuarentena con todos los protocolos sanitarios recomendados
Aseguró que inmediatamente se puso en cuarentena con todos los protocolos sanitarios recomendados

Así fue la recuperación de Mauricio Ochmann tras su separación de Aislinn Derbez

Así fue la recuperación de Mauricio Ochmann tras su separación de Aislinn Derbez

El actor afirmó que ha tenido que aprender mucho de la vida y que esta se enfrenta para “vivirse en vivo”
El actor afirmó que ha tenido que aprender mucho de la vida y que esta se enfrenta para “vivirse en vivo”

Así fue la recuperación de Mauricio Ochmann tras su separación de Aislinn Derbez

Así fue la recuperación de Mauricio Ochmann tras su separación de Aislinn Derbez

El actor afirmó que ha tenido que aprender mucho de la vida y que esta se enfrenta para “vivirse en vivo”
El actor afirmó que ha tenido que aprender mucho de la vida y que esta se enfrenta para “vivirse en vivo”

Gibrán Ramírez pidió licencia como secretario del CISS

Gibrán Ramírez pidió licencia como secretario del CISS

Versiones no confirmadas estiman que el politólogo participará en el proceso interno de Morena
Versiones no confirmadas estiman que el politólogo participará en el proceso interno de Morena

Gibrán Ramírez pidió licencia como secretario del CISS

Gibrán Ramírez pidió licencia como secretario del CISS

Versiones no confirmadas estiman que el politólogo participará en el proceso interno de Morena
Versiones no confirmadas estiman que el politólogo participará en el proceso interno de Morena

Valerie Domínguez, la prima de Shakira que triunfa en la actuación

Valerie Domínguez, la prima de Shakira que triunfa en la actuación

Comparten lazos sanguíneos, popularidad y la admiración de sus seguidores; ambas barranquilleras triunfan en su rubro
Comparten lazos sanguíneos, popularidad y la admiración de sus seguidores; ambas barranquilleras triunfan en su rubro

Valerie Domínguez, la prima de Shakira que triunfa en la actuación

Valerie Domínguez, la prima de Shakira que triunfa en la actuación

Comparten lazos sanguíneos, popularidad y la admiración de sus seguidores; ambas barranquilleras triunfan en su rubro
Comparten lazos sanguíneos, popularidad y la admiración de sus seguidores; ambas barranquilleras triunfan en su rubro

FGJEM vinculó a proceso a segundo implicado en asesinato de Luis Miranda Cardoso

FGJEM vinculó a proceso a segundo implicado en asesinato de Luis Miranda Cardoso

El cuerpo del notario público mexiquense fue encontrado el pasado 11 de agosto
El cuerpo del notario público mexiquense fue encontrado el pasado 11 de agosto

FGJEM vinculó a proceso a segundo implicado en asesinato de Luis Miranda Cardoso

FGJEM vinculó a proceso a segundo implicado en asesinato de Luis Miranda Cardoso

El cuerpo del notario público mexiquense fue encontrado el pasado 11 de agosto
El cuerpo del notario público mexiquense fue encontrado el pasado 11 de agosto

#JusticiaParaDanna: mujeres protestaron con tatuajes por dichos del fiscal sobre joven asesinada en Mexicali

#JusticiaParaDanna: mujeres protestaron con tatuajes por dichos del fiscal sobre joven asesinada en Mexicali

la Comisión Estatal de Derechos Humanos hizo un llamado para no estigmatizar ni revictimizar a las víctimas de feminicidio
la Comisión Estatal de Derechos Humanos hizo un llamado para no estigmatizar ni revictimizar a las víctimas de feminicidio

#JusticiaParaDanna: mujeres protestaron con tatuajes por dichos del fiscal sobre joven asesinada en Mexicali

#JusticiaParaDanna: mujeres protestaron con tatuajes por dichos del fiscal sobre joven asesinada en Mexicali

la Comisión Estatal de Derechos Humanos hizo un llamado para no estigmatizar ni revictimizar a las víctimas de feminicidio
la Comisión Estatal de Derechos Humanos hizo un llamado para no estigmatizar ni revictimizar a las víctimas de feminicidio

Así reaccionó Agüero cuando detectó que un programa de TV le preguntaba por su amigo Messi durante una transmisión en vivo

Así reaccionó Agüero cuando detectó que un programa de TV le preguntaba por su amigo Messi durante una transmisión en vivo

El desopilante momento se vivió mientras el Kun transmitía en vivo por Twitch
El desopilante momento se vivió mientras el Kun transmitía en vivo por Twitch

Así reaccionó Agüero cuando detectó que un programa de TV le preguntaba por su amigo Messi durante una transmisión en vivo

Así reaccionó Agüero cuando detectó que un programa de TV le preguntaba por su amigo Messi durante una transmisión en vivo

El desopilante momento se vivió mientras el Kun transmitía en vivo por Twitch
El desopilante momento se vivió mientras el Kun transmitía en vivo por Twitch
MAS NOTICIAS