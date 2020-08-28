ADVISORY --FLASH--8763-JAPAN-ABE/PROFILE

Japan's Abe intends to resign - reports

Start: 28 Aug 2020 05:35 GMT

End: 28 Aug 2020 05:48 GMT

JAPAN - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to resign, national broadcaster NHK said on Friday, adding that he wanted to avoid causing problems to government due to a worsening of his chronic health condition.

Speculation about Abe's health and tenure had risen after he made two visits to a hospital recently. He has battled the chronic disease ulcerative colitis for years.

Restrictions:

PART NO USE JAPAN / PART MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY "TV TOKYO" WHEN VIDEO IS USED ON CABLE, COMMUNICATIONS SATELLITE IN JAPAN BY CNN, CNNI, BBC WORLD, NBC & CNBC / PART MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY "LIBERAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY" / PART NO USE USA, CNN / PART NO USE IRAN, BBC PERSIAN, MANOTO, VOA PERSIAN (RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED LOCALLY BY THE IRANIAN AUTHORITIES), Digital: PART NO USE JAPAN / PART NO USE JAPANESE WEBSITES / PART MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY "LIBERAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY" / PART NO USE DIGITAL / PART NO USE IRAN, BBC PERSIAN, MANOTO, VOA PERSIAN (RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED LOCALLY BY THE IRANIAN AUTHORITIES)

Source: TV TOKYO / REUTERS / LIBERAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY HANDOUT / AGENCY POOL / HOST BROADCASTER POOL / FOREIGN POOL / UK POOL / RUSSIAN POOL / WEF POOL / RESTRICTED POOL / IRINN / HOST BROADCASTER / JAPAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com