ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION

Trump delivers acceptance speech at Republican convention
Start: 28 Aug 2020 00:30 GMT
End: 28 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT
WASHINGTON D.C., USA - U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech in acceptance of his renomination to a second term from the White House on Thursday, the fourth and final day of the Republican National Convention.
++SCHEDULE:
0030GMT 28/08 - expected start of evening program
0200GMT 28/08 - Trump expected to speak
++EXPECTED SPEAKERS:
President Donald J. Trump
The Honorable Ben Carson
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)
Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR)
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23)
Representative Jeff Van Drew (NJ-02)
The Honorable Ivanka Trump
The Honorable Ja'Ron Smith
Ann Dorn
Debbie Flood
Rudy Giuliani
Franklin Graham
Alice Johnson
Wade Mayfield
Carl and Marsha Mueller
Dana White
