ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION

Por REUTERSAUG 27
27 de Agosto de 2020

Trump delivers acceptance speech at Republican convention

Start: 28 Aug 2020 00:30 GMT

End: 28 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT

WASHINGTON D.C., USA - U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech in acceptance of his renomination to a second term from the White House on Thursday, the fourth and final day of the Republican National Convention.

++SCHEDULE:

0030GMT 28/08 - expected start of evening program

0200GMT 28/08 - Trump expected to speak

++EXPECTED SPEAKERS:

President Donald J. Trump

The Honorable Ben Carson

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR)

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23)

Representative Jeff Van Drew (NJ-02)

The Honorable Ivanka Trump

The Honorable Ja'Ron Smith

Ann Dorn

Debbie Flood

Rudy Giuliani

Franklin Graham

Alice Johnson

Wade Mayfield

Carl and Marsha Mueller

Dana White

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALES. MUST NOT OBSCURE COA BUG.

DIGITAL: NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALES. MUST NOT OBSCURE COA BUG.

Source: REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

MAS NOTICIAS