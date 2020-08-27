Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY --POSSIBLE ONLY-- GLOBAL-RACE/KENOSHA AUTHORITIES

Por REUTERSAUG 27
27 de Agosto de 2020

Local and state authorities hold newser on shooting of Jacob Blake

Start: 27 Aug 2020 18:29 GMT

End: 27 Aug 2020 19:29 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE COVER IS POSSIBLE ONLY DUE TO ONGOING LIVE NEWS COVERAGE++

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES – Local and state authorities hold a news conference as the investigation into the shooting of Jacob Blake continues

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA / NO USE CNN / NO USE VOA / NO USE DIGITAL

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

