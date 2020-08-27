ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-EUROPE

WHO holds briefing on the COVID-19 situation in Europe
Start: 27 Aug 2020 09:00 GMT
End: 27 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT
GENEVA - News conference by WHO Pan-European Commission on Health and Sustainable Development - a high-level independent body set up to review evidence and draw regional lessons from the current pandemic.
Speakers -
Dr Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe
Prof. Mario Monti, Chair of the Pan-European Commission on Health and Sustainable Development; President of the Bocconi University, former Prime Minister of Italy, former European Commissioner
Prof. Elias Mossialos, Scientific Coordinator of the Pan-European Commission on Health and Sustainable Development;
Location: Switzerland
