ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-EUROPE

Por REUTERSAUG 27
27 de Agosto de 2020

WHO holds briefing on the COVID-19 situation in Europe

Start: 27 Aug 2020 09:00 GMT

End: 27 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT

GENEVA - News conference by WHO Pan-European Commission on Health and Sustainable Development - a high-level independent body set up to review evidence and draw regional lessons from the current pandemic.

Speakers -

Dr Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe

Prof. Mario Monti, Chair of the Pan-European Commission on Health and Sustainable Development; President of the Bocconi University, former Prime Minister of Italy, former European Commissioner

Prof. Elias Mossialos, Scientific Coordinator of the Pan-European Commission on Health and Sustainable Development;

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO RESALE

DIGITAL: NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURA/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Las primeras fotos de Gigi Hadid embarazada

“Es la primera vez que se ve tanto enojo de los libaneses con Hezbollah, ya no tienen miedo”

En una conferencia organizada por la Cancillería de Israel y el Instituto de Estudios de Seguridad Nacional, la investigadora Orna Mizrahi habló sobre la crisis que atraviesa El Líbano tras el estallido del puerto en Beirut, el 4 de agosto pasado
En una conferencia organizada por la Cancillería de Israel y el Instituto de Estudios de Seguridad Nacional, la investigadora Orna Mizrahi habló sobre la crisis que atraviesa El Líbano tras el estallido del puerto en Beirut, el 4 de agosto pasado
Ecuador levantará el estado de excepción por la crisis del coronavirus el 12 de septiembre

La ministra de Gobierno, María Paula Romo, anunció que será presentado el plan "Yo me cuido", con el que se dejaría de contar con la presencia casi omnipotente de la Policía y del Ejército para hacer cumplir las medidas impuestas hasta ahora
La ministra de Gobierno, María Paula Romo, anunció que será presentado el plan "Yo me cuido", con el que se dejaría de contar con la presencia casi omnipotente de la Policía y del Ejército para hacer cumplir las medidas impuestas hasta ahora
El impacto económico del coronavirus en Brasil: más de 135.000 comercios cerraron en el segundo trimestre

Se trata de un 22 % más que los que tuvieron que bajar sus persianas en 2016, cuando la economía se contrajo un 3,5 % por segundo año consecutivo
Se trata de un 22 % más que los que tuvieron que bajar sus persianas en 2016, cuando la economía se contrajo un 3,5 % por segundo año consecutivo
Un laboratorio de EEUU desarrolló un test rápido de coronavirus que tendrá un precio de cinco dólares

Las autoridades norteamericanas aprobaron el producto BinaxNOW, desarrollado por la firma Abbott, que planea fabricar 50 millones al mes
Las autoridades norteamericanas aprobaron el producto BinaxNOW, desarrollado por la firma Abbott, que planea fabricar 50 millones al mes
Perú es ya el primer país del mundo con mayor tasa de mortalidad por coronavirus

Ministerio de Salud informó que el país sudamericano sumó 28.124 víctimas mortales por la pandemia del Covid-19
Ministerio de Salud informó que el país sudamericano sumó 28.124 víctimas mortales por la pandemia del Covid-19
López-Gatell: la aplicación de la vacuna COVID-19 dependerá de su eficacia

Señaló que los efectos y los resultados pueden variar entre los inmunizadores por lo que primero deben de pasar por análisis técnicos
Señaló que los efectos y los resultados pueden variar entre los inmunizadores por lo que primero deben de pasar por análisis técnicos
“Estuvo perfecta, la culpa no es de ella”: Andrés García dio su versión tras insultar a una periodista argentina

El actor mexicano fue etiquetado por los latinoamericanos como un hombre violento, machista e injusto por su intervención en el programa Confrontados
El actor mexicano fue etiquetado por los latinoamericanos como un hombre violento, machista e injusto por su intervención en el programa Confrontados
El director ejecutivo de TikTok renunció tras las amenazas de Trump

El que fuera un alto ejecutivo de Disney dimitió apenas pocos meses después de su nombramiento. La empresa de propiedad china ha sido acusada de ser un riesgo para la seguridad nacional de EEUU por la Casa Blanca
El que fuera un alto ejecutivo de Disney dimitió apenas pocos meses después de su nombramiento. La empresa de propiedad china ha sido acusada de ser un riesgo para la seguridad nacional de EEUU por la Casa Blanca
Zócalo/Tenochtitlan: Metro de la CDMX cambiaría el nombre de una icónica estación

El cambio será presentado por la jefa de Gobierno capitalina Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo en los próximos días
El cambio será presentado por la jefa de Gobierno capitalina Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo en los próximos días
IBM reconoce deuda millonaria con Hacienda y acordó pago de impuestos

Andrés Manuel López Obrador había anunciado que la empresa tenía un adeudo de 669 millones de pesos
Andrés Manuel López Obrador había anunciado que la empresa tenía un adeudo de 669 millones de pesos
Coronavirus en Edomex: crecieron 80% los contagios en menores de edad

Los casos 787 se presentaron en niños y 733 en niñas. Además han muerto 38 infantes en el estado
Los casos 787 se presentaron en niños y 733 en niñas. Además han muerto 38 infantes en el estado
