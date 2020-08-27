Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-MERKEL

Por REUTERSAUG 27
27 de Agosto de 2020

Germany’s Merkel, states discuss coronavirus response

Start: 27 Aug 2020 14:19 GMT

End: 27 Aug 2020 15:12 GMT

BERLIN - News conference following meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and leaders of the 16 federal states to discuss the country's response to rising numbers of new coronavirus infections.

EXPECTED SPEAKERS:

- German Chancellor Angela Merkel

- CSU leader Markus Soeder

- Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentscher

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: CORONAPOOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CH1- NATURAL , GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

