ADVISORY GLOBAL-RACE/KENOSHA-JESSE JACKSON

Por REUTERSAUG 27
27 de Agosto de 2020

Jesse L. Jackson Sr takes part in newser following shooting of Jacob Blake

Start: 27 Aug 2020 16:31 GMT

End: 27 Aug 2020 17:00 GMT

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES – Civil Rights leader Jesse L. Jackson Sr. , officials from the Wisconsin NAACP, The Urban League, Wisconsin state Senator Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee), and the League of the United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) hold a news conference following the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA / NO USE CNN / NO USE VOA / NO USE DIGITAL

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

