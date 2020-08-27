Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY --FLASH--4225-LEBANON-SECURITY/CLASH

Por REUTERSAUG 27
27 de Agosto de 2020

Two dead in clashes south of Lebanese capital

Start: 27 Aug 2020 20:55 GMT

End: 27 Aug 2020 20:58 GMT

KHALDEH, LEBANON - Two people were killed and at least three wounded in clashes in a town south of Lebanon's capital Beirut on Thursday, the state news agency and a security source said, which prompted the deployment of the army as several political parties urged calm.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE LEBANON

DIGITAL: NO USE LEBANON

Source: AL JADEED

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

