ADVISORY --FLASH--4225-LEBANON-SECURITY/CLASH

Two dead in clashes south of Lebanese capital
Start: 27 Aug 2020 20:55 GMT
End: 27 Aug 2020 20:58 GMT
KHALDEH, LEBANON - Two people were killed and at least three wounded in clashes in a town south of Lebanon's capital Beirut on Thursday, the state news agency and a security source said, which prompted the deployment of the army as several political parties urged calm.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE LEBANON
DIGITAL: NO USE LEBANON
Source: AL JADEED
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Lebanon
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
MAS NOTICIAS