ADVISORY --FLASH--4219-STORM-LAURA/AFTERMATH

Por REUTERSAUG 27
27 de Agosto de 2020

Aerial video after Laura makes landfall

Start: 27 Aug 2020 21:55 GMT

End: 27 Aug 2020 21:59 GMT

ORANGE TEXAS / CAMERON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES - Aerial video shows flooding, decimated houses in town where Laura made landfall

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: PART NO USE USA. PART NO USE CNN. PART NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: PART NO USE DIGITAL

Source: REUTERS / NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Weather

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Comenzó la caravana de los hinchas de Newell’s para pedirle a Messi que vuelva al club de sus orígenes

"Messi: Tu sueño, nuestra ilusión", es el lema con el que los fanáticos de la Lepra se reunieron en el estadio y se dirigen hasta el Monumento a la Bandera de la ciudad de Rosario
Activistas latinoamericanos denunciaron las violaciones a los derechos humanos de las dictaduras de Venezuela, Cuba y Nicaragua

“Los derechos humanos tienen que estar al margen de cualquier ideología política”, coincidieron los oradores de un foro virtual organizado por CADAL
Así es como el Cártel del Golfo desapareció cámaras de seguridad en Reynosa para apoderarse de la ciudad

Miembros de la organización criminal han configurado su propia red clandestina de videovigilancia, la cual provee información sobre los movimientos de las fuerzas militares y autoridades estatales
Tras ser liberado, Ronaldinho rompió el silencio y presentó el trailer de su película

El ex futbolista se encuentra en Río de Janeiro, luego de haber dejado atrás el conflicto en Paraguay
Quién es Margarita Cabello, la primera mujer en convertirse en Procuradora General en Colombia

La abogada tiene una larga carrera como magistrada y también en la función pública, donde ejerció como ex ministra de Justicia del gobierno de Iván Duque, quien la nominó para el cargo
Christian Nodal antes de Belinda: así fue su infancia y su ascenso a la fama

El sonorense dio muestras de su talento desde muy joven, logrando alcanzar el éxito internacional casi inmediatamente y ganar premios como el Grammy latino
Vocero de la Fiscalía de Guanajuato, fue hallado muerto luego de 13 días desaparecido

Elihú Ojeda desapareció luego de salir de su domicilio hacia la ciudad de Salamanca; primeros reportes señalan que el cuerpo fue hallado con diversas heridas
“No estoy de acuerdo”: Sánchez Cordero habló sobre el fuero presidencial que busca eliminar AMLO

El presidente busca eliminar la figura de protección que establece la Constitución para el mandatario de la mano de la Cámara de Diputados, después de un intento fallido entre 2018 y 2019
“No somos un escalón para América”: Atlético de San Luis confía en vencer a las Águilas

Mauro Quiroga y Cadete López reconocieron que los tuneros no han tenido un buen inicio de torneo, pero aseguraron que buscan los tres puntos frente a los de Coapa
Las imágenes de la incautación de 13 toneladas de drogas realizada por la Guardia Costera de Estados Unidos en el Caribe

La carga, valuada en 228 millones de dólares, fue hallada en un buque pesquero en aguas internacionales y luego trasladada a Florida
Estos son los aceites vegetales adulterados detectados por la Profeco

Las marcas con irregularidades, no representan un riesgo para el consumidor, pero sí un engaño porque no es lo que oferta el producto en su etiqueta
El Museo de la Estampa del EdoMéx celebra 33 años de historia

Este recinto expone obras de José Guadalupe Posada, Rufino Tamayo, Luis Nizishawa, Juan Soriano, Manuel Felguérez, entre otros
