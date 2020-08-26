ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION --UPDATED

Melania Trump, Mike Pompeo speak at Republican convention

Start: 26 Aug 2020 00:30 GMT

End: 26 Aug 2020 03:10 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., AND ONLINE, USA - U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds are among the speakers on the second day of the Republican National Convention. First Lady Melania Trump is expected to speak from the White House Rose Garden.

==

++SCHEDULE:

0030GMT 26/08 - expected start of evening program

0200GMT 26/08 - Trump expected to speak

==

++EXPECTED SPEAKERS:

First Lady Melania Trump

The Honorable Mike Pompeo

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY)

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi

Abby Johnson

Jason Joyce

Myron Lizer

Mary Ann Mendoza

Megan Pauley

Cris Peterson

John Peterson

Nicholas Sandmann

Eric Trump

Tiffany Trump

