Miércoles 26 de Agosto de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTESMÉXICO
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY STORM-LAURA/GALVESTON

Por REUTERSAUG 26
26 de Agosto de 2020

Hurricane Laura roars toward the Texas Gulf coast

Start: 26 Aug 2020 21:41 GMT

End: 26 Aug 2020 22:41 GMT

GALVESTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES – Hurricane Laura roars toward the Gulf Coast on Wednesday as a massive Category 4 storm and was expected to cause catastrophic damage and "unsurvivable storm surge" along the Texas and Louisiana border, the National Hurricane Center said. Some 620,000 people were under mandatory evacuation orders in Louisiana and Texas. (LIVESTREAM COURTESY OF GALVESTON.COM)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: MUST COURTESY GALVESTON.COM ON SCREEN OR IN ACCOMPANYING TEXT. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALES.

//

DIGITAL: MUST COURTESY GALVESTON.COM ON SCREEN OR IN ACCOMPANYING TEXT. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALES.

Source: GALVESTON.COM

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Weather

Audio: Natural

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Quién es el verdadero héroe detrás del decomiso de más de 2.5 millones en divisas y relojes del SAT

Quién es el verdadero héroe detrás del decomiso de más de 2.5 millones en divisas y relojes del SAT

Además de ser animales de compañía, los perros tienen capacidades que juegan un papel importante en las labores policiales destinadas a brindar seguridad y protección a la población
Además de ser animales de compañía, los perros tienen capacidades que juegan un papel importante en las labores policiales destinadas a brindar seguridad y protección a la población

Quién es el verdadero héroe detrás del decomiso de más de 2.5 millones en divisas y relojes del SAT

Quién es el verdadero héroe detrás del decomiso de más de 2.5 millones en divisas y relojes del SAT

Además de ser animales de compañía, los perros tienen capacidades que juegan un papel importante en las labores policiales destinadas a brindar seguridad y protección a la población
Además de ser animales de compañía, los perros tienen capacidades que juegan un papel importante en las labores policiales destinadas a brindar seguridad y protección a la población

Andrés Manuel López Obrador pone en riesgo el Estado cultural mexicano: Rafael Rojas

Andrés Manuel López Obrador pone en riesgo el Estado cultural mexicano: Rafael Rojas

La disminución de subsidios públicos a instituciones y editoriales atiza la polarización y el partidismo político
La disminución de subsidios públicos a instituciones y editoriales atiza la polarización y el partidismo político

Andrés Manuel López Obrador pone en riesgo el Estado cultural mexicano: Rafael Rojas

Andrés Manuel López Obrador pone en riesgo el Estado cultural mexicano: Rafael Rojas

La disminución de subsidios públicos a instituciones y editoriales atiza la polarización y el partidismo político
La disminución de subsidios públicos a instituciones y editoriales atiza la polarización y el partidismo político

Oscar Ruggeri reveló cuál es la parte más difícil de la decisión de Lionel Messi de abandonar Barcelona

Oscar Ruggeri reveló cuál es la parte más difícil de la decisión de Lionel Messi de abandonar Barcelona

El Cabezón habló de todo el malestar que puede llegar a generar dentro de la familia de la Pulga su salida del equipo catalán
El Cabezón habló de todo el malestar que puede llegar a generar dentro de la familia de la Pulga su salida del equipo catalán

Oscar Ruggeri reveló cuál es la parte más difícil de la decisión de Lionel Messi de abandonar Barcelona

Oscar Ruggeri reveló cuál es la parte más difícil de la decisión de Lionel Messi de abandonar Barcelona

El Cabezón habló de todo el malestar que puede llegar a generar dentro de la familia de la Pulga su salida del equipo catalán
El Cabezón habló de todo el malestar que puede llegar a generar dentro de la familia de la Pulga su salida del equipo catalán

Renunció Roberto Andrés Ochoa Romero, subprocurador de procedimientos penales y amparo a la FGR

Renunció Roberto Andrés Ochoa Romero, subprocurador de procedimientos penales y amparo a la FGR

Era el único alto funcionario que continuaba, desde el sexenio pasado, en el mismo cargo
Era el único alto funcionario que continuaba, desde el sexenio pasado, en el mismo cargo

Renunció Roberto Andrés Ochoa Romero, subprocurador de procedimientos penales y amparo a la FGR

Renunció Roberto Andrés Ochoa Romero, subprocurador de procedimientos penales y amparo a la FGR

Era el único alto funcionario que continuaba, desde el sexenio pasado, en el mismo cargo
Era el único alto funcionario que continuaba, desde el sexenio pasado, en el mismo cargo

“Posponer la construcción de Dos Bocas dos años”: la recomendación del IMCO a López Obrador

“Posponer la construcción de Dos Bocas dos años”: la recomendación del IMCO a López Obrador

El instituto emitió una serie de sugerencias para elevar la competitividad del sector energético en México
El instituto emitió una serie de sugerencias para elevar la competitividad del sector energético en México

“Posponer la construcción de Dos Bocas dos años”: la recomendación del IMCO a López Obrador

“Posponer la construcción de Dos Bocas dos años”: la recomendación del IMCO a López Obrador

El instituto emitió una serie de sugerencias para elevar la competitividad del sector energético en México
El instituto emitió una serie de sugerencias para elevar la competitividad del sector energético en México

Emma Coronel, la esposa del Chapo Guzmán, sorprende en TikTok con lujos y excentricidades

Emma Coronel, la esposa del Chapo Guzmán, sorprende en TikTok con lujos y excentricidades

La ex reina de belleza y modelo aparece en una serie de videos que presuntamente la presentan en fiestas y rodeada de autos costosos
La ex reina de belleza y modelo aparece en una serie de videos que presuntamente la presentan en fiestas y rodeada de autos costosos

Emma Coronel, la esposa del Chapo Guzmán, sorprende en TikTok con lujos y excentricidades

Emma Coronel, la esposa del Chapo Guzmán, sorprende en TikTok con lujos y excentricidades

La ex reina de belleza y modelo aparece en una serie de videos que presuntamente la presentan en fiestas y rodeada de autos costosos
La ex reina de belleza y modelo aparece en una serie de videos que presuntamente la presentan en fiestas y rodeada de autos costosos

BeagleBoyz: cómo operan los hackers de Corea del Norte que roban dinero de cuentas y cajeros automáticos en todo el mundo

BeagleBoyz: cómo operan los hackers de Corea del Norte que roban dinero de cuentas y cajeros automáticos en todo el mundo

El gobierno de Estados Unidos lanzó un alerta por el regreso de los atacantes que el año pasado habían sido acusados por la ONU de golpear a bancos en distintos continentes y hacerse con USD 2 mil millones para financiar al régimen de Kim Jong-un
El gobierno de Estados Unidos lanzó un alerta por el regreso de los atacantes que el año pasado habían sido acusados por la ONU de golpear a bancos en distintos continentes y hacerse con USD 2 mil millones para financiar al régimen de Kim Jong-un

BeagleBoyz: cómo operan los hackers de Corea del Norte que roban dinero de cuentas y cajeros automáticos en todo el mundo

BeagleBoyz: cómo operan los hackers de Corea del Norte que roban dinero de cuentas y cajeros automáticos en todo el mundo

El gobierno de Estados Unidos lanzó un alerta por el regreso de los atacantes que el año pasado habían sido acusados por la ONU de golpear a bancos en distintos continentes y hacerse con USD 2 mil millones para financiar al régimen de Kim Jong-un
El gobierno de Estados Unidos lanzó un alerta por el regreso de los atacantes que el año pasado habían sido acusados por la ONU de golpear a bancos en distintos continentes y hacerse con USD 2 mil millones para financiar al régimen de Kim Jong-un

La NBA pospuso su jornada de playoffs tras el histórico boicot de los jugadores por el caso de Jacob Blake

La NBA pospuso su jornada de playoffs tras el histórico boicot de los jugadores por el caso de Jacob Blake

Los Milwaukee Bucks fueron quienes iniciaron las protestas al optar por no salir a la cancha para el duelo ante Orlando Magic
Los Milwaukee Bucks fueron quienes iniciaron las protestas al optar por no salir a la cancha para el duelo ante Orlando Magic

La NBA pospuso su jornada de playoffs tras el histórico boicot de los jugadores por el caso de Jacob Blake

La NBA pospuso su jornada de playoffs tras el histórico boicot de los jugadores por el caso de Jacob Blake

Los Milwaukee Bucks fueron quienes iniciaron las protestas al optar por no salir a la cancha para el duelo ante Orlando Magic
Los Milwaukee Bucks fueron quienes iniciaron las protestas al optar por no salir a la cancha para el duelo ante Orlando Magic

La ONU reafirmó la responsabilidad de Ratko Mladic en la masacre de Srebrénica: “Fue clave para el éxito de la operación”

La ONU reafirmó la responsabilidad de Ratko Mladic en la masacre de Srebrénica: “Fue clave para el éxito de la operación”

La Fiscalía del Mecanismo para los Tribunales Penales Internacionales (MTPI) recordó el rol activo del ex líder militar serbobosnio en la matanza sucedida en julio de 1995 para pedir que se mantenga su actual condena a cadena perpetua
La Fiscalía del Mecanismo para los Tribunales Penales Internacionales (MTPI) recordó el rol activo del ex líder militar serbobosnio en la matanza sucedida en julio de 1995 para pedir que se mantenga su actual condena a cadena perpetua

La ONU reafirmó la responsabilidad de Ratko Mladic en la masacre de Srebrénica: “Fue clave para el éxito de la operación”

La ONU reafirmó la responsabilidad de Ratko Mladic en la masacre de Srebrénica: “Fue clave para el éxito de la operación”

La Fiscalía del Mecanismo para los Tribunales Penales Internacionales (MTPI) recordó el rol activo del ex líder militar serbobosnio en la matanza sucedida en julio de 1995 para pedir que se mantenga su actual condena a cadena perpetua
La Fiscalía del Mecanismo para los Tribunales Penales Internacionales (MTPI) recordó el rol activo del ex líder militar serbobosnio en la matanza sucedida en julio de 1995 para pedir que se mantenga su actual condena a cadena perpetua

“¿No me puedo bañar acá?”: la travesura del Kun Agüero arriba de un yate durante sus vacaciones

“¿No me puedo bañar acá?”: la travesura del Kun Agüero arriba de un yate durante sus vacaciones

Mientras descansa junto a su novia por las playas de Italia, el delantero del Manchester City sorprendió con una divertida ocurrencia en pleno Mar Mediterráneo
Mientras descansa junto a su novia por las playas de Italia, el delantero del Manchester City sorprendió con una divertida ocurrencia en pleno Mar Mediterráneo

“¿No me puedo bañar acá?”: la travesura del Kun Agüero arriba de un yate durante sus vacaciones

“¿No me puedo bañar acá?”: la travesura del Kun Agüero arriba de un yate durante sus vacaciones

Mientras descansa junto a su novia por las playas de Italia, el delantero del Manchester City sorprendió con una divertida ocurrencia en pleno Mar Mediterráneo
Mientras descansa junto a su novia por las playas de Italia, el delantero del Manchester City sorprendió con una divertida ocurrencia en pleno Mar Mediterráneo

Quién es el “M-10″: el sanguinario pistolero del “Chapo” que se declaró culpable ante la justicia de EEUU

Quién es el “M-10″: el sanguinario pistolero del “Chapo” que se declaró culpable ante la justicia de EEUU

Mario Núñez Meza alias "M-10" o "Mayito" ha sido nombrado responsable de 350 asesinatos
Mario Núñez Meza alias "M-10" o "Mayito" ha sido nombrado responsable de 350 asesinatos

Quién es el “M-10″: el sanguinario pistolero del “Chapo” que se declaró culpable ante la justicia de EEUU

Quién es el “M-10″: el sanguinario pistolero del “Chapo” que se declaró culpable ante la justicia de EEUU

Mario Núñez Meza alias "M-10" o "Mayito" ha sido nombrado responsable de 350 asesinatos
Mario Núñez Meza alias "M-10" o "Mayito" ha sido nombrado responsable de 350 asesinatos

Escándalo en Colombia: policías fueron a detener una fiesta prohibida por la cuarentena y se quedaron bailando

Escándalo en Colombia: policías fueron a detener una fiesta prohibida por la cuarentena y se quedaron bailando

El polémico video se viralizó en las redes. Dos agentes portando uniforme y armados "perrean" con jóvenes en medio de un evento social violatorio de las medidas de salud dispuestas en Antioquia
El polémico video se viralizó en las redes. Dos agentes portando uniforme y armados "perrean" con jóvenes en medio de un evento social violatorio de las medidas de salud dispuestas en Antioquia

Escándalo en Colombia: policías fueron a detener una fiesta prohibida por la cuarentena y se quedaron bailando

Escándalo en Colombia: policías fueron a detener una fiesta prohibida por la cuarentena y se quedaron bailando

El polémico video se viralizó en las redes. Dos agentes portando uniforme y armados "perrean" con jóvenes en medio de un evento social violatorio de las medidas de salud dispuestas en Antioquia
El polémico video se viralizó en las redes. Dos agentes portando uniforme y armados "perrean" con jóvenes en medio de un evento social violatorio de las medidas de salud dispuestas en Antioquia
MAS NOTICIAS