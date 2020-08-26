ADVISORY STORM-LAURA/GALVESTON

Hurricane Laura roars toward the Texas Gulf coast

GALVESTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES – Hurricane Laura roars toward the Gulf Coast on Wednesday as a massive Category 4 storm and was expected to cause catastrophic damage and "unsurvivable storm surge" along the Texas and Louisiana border, the National Hurricane Center said. Some 620,000 people were under mandatory evacuation orders in Louisiana and Texas. (LIVESTREAM COURTESY OF GALVESTON.COM)

