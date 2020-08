ADVISORY STORM-LAURA/GALVESTON

Hurricane Laura takes aim at Texas-Louisiana coast

Start: 26 Aug 2020 17:22 GMT

End: 26 Aug 2020 18:22 GMT

GALVESTON, TEXAS - View of Babe's Beach Cam on Seawall Boulevard in Galveston as Hurricane Laura bears down on the Texas-Louisiana Gulf Coast. Laura is a Category 4 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale for measuring hurricane intensity. (LIVESTREAM COURTESY OF GALVESTON.COM)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: MUST COURTESY GALVESTON.COM ON SCREEN OR IN ACCOMPANYING TEXT. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALES.

//

DIGITAL: MUST COURTESY GALVESTON.COM ON SCREEN OR IN ACCOMPANYING TEXT. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALES.

Source: GALVESTON.COM

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: In space

Topic: Weather

Audio: Mute

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com