ADVISORY SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB/MESSI

Barcelona FC holds news conference after Messi leaves

Start: 26 Aug 2020 10:45 GMT

End: 26 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT

BARCELONA – Barcelona FC holds news conference to unveil new player Trincao one day after the team´s legend Leo Messi told the club he wants to leave.

