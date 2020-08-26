ADVISORY SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB/MESSI PROTEST

Barca fans protest after Messi departure
Start: 26 Aug 2020 17:00 GMT
End: 26 Aug 2020 18:00 GMT
BARCELONA – Barca fans protest outside the club´s Camp Nou stadium against the announced departure of the club´s captain Lionel Messi.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Spain
Topic: Sports
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
El sistema presenta vientos máximos sostenidos de 55 kms/h; se espera que se convierta en tormenta tropical durante la noche del miércoles y la madrugada del jueves
MAS NOTICIAS