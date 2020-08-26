Miércoles 26 de Agosto de 2020
ADVISORY SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB/MESSI PROTEST

Por REUTERSAUG 26
26 de Agosto de 2020

Barca fans protest after Messi departure

Start: 26 Aug 2020 17:00 GMT

End: 26 Aug 2020 18:00 GMT

BARCELONA – Barca fans protest outside the club´s Camp Nou stadium against the announced departure of the club´s captain Lionel Messi.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

