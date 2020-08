ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-MENTAL HEALTH

WHO holds briefing on COVID-19 related mental health issues

Start: 26 Aug 2020 14:48 GMT

End: 26 Aug 2020 15:48 GMT

GENEVA – WHO holds briefing to discuss mental health issues related to COVID-19.

SPEAKERS:

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO's COVID-19 technical lead

Dévora Kestel, Director, Mental Health and Substance Use

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO RESALE

DIGITAL: NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com