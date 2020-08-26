Miércoles 26 de Agosto de 2020
ADVISORY GLOBAL-RACE/WISCONSIN-ATTORNEY GENERAL

Por REUTERSAUG 26
26 de Agosto de 2020

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul holds news conference

Start: 26 Aug 2020 22:55 GMT

End: 26 Aug 2020 23:50 GMT

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul holds a news conference following days of protest and violence in the wake of a police shooting last Sunday.

SPEAKERS:

2310GMT - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul

2316GMT - Wisconsin District Attorney Michael D. Graveley

2325GMT - Community leader Anthony Davies

2328GMT - Community leader James Hall

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL.

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Tras la medida en la NBA, Milwaukee Brewers se unió a la protesta con otro boicot en las Grandes Ligas de béisbol

El encuentro debió suspenderse por la iniciativa de los protagonistas, como repudio contra la represión policial que sufrió Jacob Blake
Identificaron al oficial de policía que disparó siete veces a Jacob Blake

El Departamento de Justicia de Wisconsin informó que se trata del agente Rusten Sheskey, quien lleva siete años en la Policía de Kenosha
Landon Clifford y otras impactantes muertes de youtubers

Desde accidentes, hasta desapariciones estos fallecimientos tomaron por sorpresa al público de la plataforma de videos
EEUU no enviará ayuda al gobierno de El Líbano tras la explosión en el puerto: las autoridades temen termine en manos de Hezbollah

El gobierno estadounidense ha enviado ayuda humanitaria directamente al ejército y a organizaciones no gubernamentales. "Tenemos una política de tolerancia cero contra el fraude", expresó la vocera de la Agencia para el Desarrollo Internacional USAID
La prensa europea se pregunta por la misteriosa base de China en el sur de Argentina: ¿tiene fines militares?

La instalación ha sido foco de denuncias por parte de Estados Unidos y países europeos que desconfían de las intenciones de Beijing. Un artículo del periódico británico Daily Express recogió las preocupaciones entre expertos, funcionarios y vecinos de la zona con respecto a su secretismo
El vicepresidente Mike Pence será el principal orador de la tercera noche de la Convención Republicana

Con un discurso desde el Fuerte McHenry en Baltimore, buscará reafirmar a los votantes que el gobierno ha hecho todo lo posible para controlar la pandemia del COVID-19 y que se preocupa por la economía
Chávez Junior, durísimo con Maravilla Martínez: “Está viejo, necesita boxear conmigo para que se retire con algo de dinero”

El hijo de la leyenda del boxeo mexicano cargó contra el argentino que acaba de retornar al ring luego de seis años. "En octubre, noviembre o diciembre, que me diga y peleamos", desafió
El cierre de las pistas de baile en Italia aumenta los reclamos de los adultos mayores

De manera imprevista, la medida precautoria para contener los contagios de Covid-19 entre los jóvenes despertó las quejas de muchas personas de más de 60 años
La intimidad de Messi tras su decisión de dejar Barcelona: tristeza, catarsis con sus amigos y replanteo de su futuro

"Leo está destrozado", aseguran los que están cerca de la Pulga: en su cabeza no estaba la idea de dejar el club, algo que precipitó el contexto y su apetito por seguir compitiendo
Hidalgo y Coahuila no tendrán mañaneras completas por proceso electoral local

El acuerdo del instituto que regulará los comicios de la siguiente jornada electoral fue aprobado este miércoles
Libros de texto gratuito SEP: La distribución lleva un avance de 77%

Con el regreso a clases, la página de la Comisión Nacional de Libros de Texto Gratuitos recibió más de 1.3 millones de visitas
Conflicto en Notimex impedirá cobertura del informe presidencial en más de medio siglo

Las negociaciones están rotas desde hace un par de semanas y no hay fecha para reanudar el diálogo, el SUTNOTIMEX acusa que la agudización del conflicto es por cerrazón de la directiva
