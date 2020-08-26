Miércoles 26 de Agosto de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTESMÉXICO
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY FRANCE-ECONOMY

Por REUTERSAUG 26
26 de Agosto de 2020

French PM meets with French employers federation

Start: 19 Aug 2020 12:25 GMT

End: 19 Aug 2020 13:25 GMT

PARIS - French Prime Minister Jean Castex and French employers federation boss Geoffroy Roux de Bezieux address the MEDEF employers federation's annual conference, in the frame of global corona virus economic impact.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: MEDEF

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH FRENCH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Devastación en el Usumacinta: ocupación ilegal, contrabando de ganado, madera y armas son las principales amenazas

Devastación en el Usumacinta: ocupación ilegal, contrabando de ganado, madera y armas son las principales amenazas

La cuenca del Usumacinta, región con mayor biodiversiad de México, en la actualidad padece los estragos de la deforestación
La cuenca del Usumacinta, región con mayor biodiversiad de México, en la actualidad padece los estragos de la deforestación

Devastación en el Usumacinta: ocupación ilegal, contrabando de ganado, madera y armas son las principales amenazas

Devastación en el Usumacinta: ocupación ilegal, contrabando de ganado, madera y armas son las principales amenazas

La cuenca del Usumacinta, región con mayor biodiversiad de México, en la actualidad padece los estragos de la deforestación
La cuenca del Usumacinta, región con mayor biodiversiad de México, en la actualidad padece los estragos de la deforestación

Inversión mexicana en el extranjero al alza en el segundo trimestre del año

Inversión mexicana en el extranjero al alza en el segundo trimestre del año

De abril a junio se registró una inversión por USD 5,029 millones
De abril a junio se registró una inversión por USD 5,029 millones

Inversión mexicana en el extranjero al alza en el segundo trimestre del año

Inversión mexicana en el extranjero al alza en el segundo trimestre del año

De abril a junio se registró una inversión por USD 5,029 millones
De abril a junio se registró una inversión por USD 5,029 millones

Mapa del coronavirus en México 26 de agosto: Nuevo León ya es el segundo estado con más contagios y CDMX sigue como foco rojo

Mapa del coronavirus en México 26 de agosto: Nuevo León ya es el segundo estado con más contagios y CDMX sigue como foco rojo

En las últimas 24 horas se confirmaron 4,916 nuevos casos y 650 nuevos decesos por coronavirus
En las últimas 24 horas se confirmaron 4,916 nuevos casos y 650 nuevos decesos por coronavirus

Mapa del coronavirus en México 26 de agosto: Nuevo León ya es el segundo estado con más contagios y CDMX sigue como foco rojo

Mapa del coronavirus en México 26 de agosto: Nuevo León ya es el segundo estado con más contagios y CDMX sigue como foco rojo

En las últimas 24 horas se confirmaron 4,916 nuevos casos y 650 nuevos decesos por coronavirus
En las últimas 24 horas se confirmaron 4,916 nuevos casos y 650 nuevos decesos por coronavirus

Detuvieron al youtuber Alfredo Valenzuela durante un operativo en Zapopan contra “arrancones”

Detuvieron al youtuber Alfredo Valenzuela durante un operativo en Zapopan contra “arrancones”

El influencer transmitió hasta el último segundo antes de ser arrestado
El influencer transmitió hasta el último segundo antes de ser arrestado

Detuvieron al youtuber Alfredo Valenzuela durante un operativo en Zapopan contra “arrancones”

Detuvieron al youtuber Alfredo Valenzuela durante un operativo en Zapopan contra “arrancones”

El influencer transmitió hasta el último segundo antes de ser arrestado
El influencer transmitió hasta el último segundo antes de ser arrestado

Lionel Messi se ampara en la jurisprudencia de la FIFA para salir del Barcelona pese a la resistencia del club

Lionel Messi se ampara en la jurisprudencia de la FIFA para salir del Barcelona pese a la resistencia del club

Si bien el secretario técnico Ramón Planes manifestó públicamente el deseo de retenerlo, el astro argentino tiene avales para cambiar de equipo
Si bien el secretario técnico Ramón Planes manifestó públicamente el deseo de retenerlo, el astro argentino tiene avales para cambiar de equipo

Lionel Messi se ampara en la jurisprudencia de la FIFA para salir del Barcelona pese a la resistencia del club

Lionel Messi se ampara en la jurisprudencia de la FIFA para salir del Barcelona pese a la resistencia del club

Si bien el secretario técnico Ramón Planes manifestó públicamente el deseo de retenerlo, el astro argentino tiene avales para cambiar de equipo
Si bien el secretario técnico Ramón Planes manifestó públicamente el deseo de retenerlo, el astro argentino tiene avales para cambiar de equipo

La Depresión Tropical Trece-E “se continuará acercando al occidente de México”: emitieron alertas para Jalisco, Nayarit, Colima, BCS y Sinaloa

La Depresión Tropical Trece-E “se continuará acercando al occidente de México”: emitieron alertas para Jalisco, Nayarit, Colima, BCS y Sinaloa

El sistema presenta vientos máximos sostenidos de 55 kms/h; se espera que se convierta en tormenta tropical durante la noche del miércoles y la madrugada del jueves
El sistema presenta vientos máximos sostenidos de 55 kms/h; se espera que se convierta en tormenta tropical durante la noche del miércoles y la madrugada del jueves

La Depresión Tropical Trece-E “se continuará acercando al occidente de México”: emitieron alertas para Jalisco, Nayarit, Colima, BCS y Sinaloa

La Depresión Tropical Trece-E “se continuará acercando al occidente de México”: emitieron alertas para Jalisco, Nayarit, Colima, BCS y Sinaloa

El sistema presenta vientos máximos sostenidos de 55 kms/h; se espera que se convierta en tormenta tropical durante la noche del miércoles y la madrugada del jueves
El sistema presenta vientos máximos sostenidos de 55 kms/h; se espera que se convierta en tormenta tropical durante la noche del miércoles y la madrugada del jueves

Puso fin a la relación, denunció a su ex pareja, pero la orden de restricción venció: fue asesinada

Puso fin a la relación, denunció a su ex pareja, pero la orden de restricción venció: fue asesinada

April Logan fue asesinada por su ex pareja en su casa. El agresor permanece detenido
April Logan fue asesinada por su ex pareja en su casa. El agresor permanece detenido

Puso fin a la relación, denunció a su ex pareja, pero la orden de restricción venció: fue asesinada

Puso fin a la relación, denunció a su ex pareja, pero la orden de restricción venció: fue asesinada

April Logan fue asesinada por su ex pareja en su casa. El agresor permanece detenido
April Logan fue asesinada por su ex pareja en su casa. El agresor permanece detenido

Cuáles son y cómo visitar los museos virtuales con imágenes 360 que ofrece la SEP

Cuáles son y cómo visitar los museos virtuales con imágenes 360 que ofrece la SEP

La autoridad educativa ofrece más de tres opciones de recintos culturales para visitar por internet
La autoridad educativa ofrece más de tres opciones de recintos culturales para visitar por internet

Cuáles son y cómo visitar los museos virtuales con imágenes 360 que ofrece la SEP

Cuáles son y cómo visitar los museos virtuales con imágenes 360 que ofrece la SEP

La autoridad educativa ofrece más de tres opciones de recintos culturales para visitar por internet
La autoridad educativa ofrece más de tres opciones de recintos culturales para visitar por internet

Manchester City juega al misterio tras la decisión que tomó Messi de irse del Barcelona: los sugerentes mensajes en redes sociales

Manchester City juega al misterio tras la decisión que tomó Messi de irse del Barcelona: los sugerentes mensajes en redes sociales

El club inglés suena como el principal destino si finalmente Leo logra solucionar su partida del Blaugrana
El club inglés suena como el principal destino si finalmente Leo logra solucionar su partida del Blaugrana

Manchester City juega al misterio tras la decisión que tomó Messi de irse del Barcelona: los sugerentes mensajes en redes sociales

Manchester City juega al misterio tras la decisión que tomó Messi de irse del Barcelona: los sugerentes mensajes en redes sociales

El club inglés suena como el principal destino si finalmente Leo logra solucionar su partida del Blaugrana
El club inglés suena como el principal destino si finalmente Leo logra solucionar su partida del Blaugrana

Flavio Bolsonaro tiene coronavirus y será tratado con hidroxicloroquina

Flavio Bolsonaro tiene coronavirus y será tratado con hidroxicloroquina

El senador, hijo del presidente brasileño, no presenta síntomas y permanecerá recluido en su domicilio
El senador, hijo del presidente brasileño, no presenta síntomas y permanecerá recluido en su domicilio

Flavio Bolsonaro tiene coronavirus y será tratado con hidroxicloroquina

Flavio Bolsonaro tiene coronavirus y será tratado con hidroxicloroquina

El senador, hijo del presidente brasileño, no presenta síntomas y permanecerá recluido en su domicilio
El senador, hijo del presidente brasileño, no presenta síntomas y permanecerá recluido en su domicilio

El ministro del Interior francés defendió el derecho al topless tras una polémica intervención de gendarmes en una playa

El ministro del Interior francés defendió el derecho al topless tras una polémica intervención de gendarmes en una playa

Las advertencias de los oficiales a tres mujeres por la queja de una familia causaron un revuelo en las redes sociales
Las advertencias de los oficiales a tres mujeres por la queja de una familia causaron un revuelo en las redes sociales

El ministro del Interior francés defendió el derecho al topless tras una polémica intervención de gendarmes en una playa

El ministro del Interior francés defendió el derecho al topless tras una polémica intervención de gendarmes en una playa

Las advertencias de los oficiales a tres mujeres por la queja de una familia causaron un revuelo en las redes sociales
Las advertencias de los oficiales a tres mujeres por la queja de una familia causaron un revuelo en las redes sociales

El Kremlin rechazó abrir una investigación sobre el envenenamiento de Alexei Navalny y desligó a Vladimir Putin del caso

El Kremlin rechazó abrir una investigación sobre el envenenamiento de Alexei Navalny y desligó a Vladimir Putin del caso

Moscú indicó que no se "toma en serio" las acusaciones de los gobiernos de Occidente que reclaman una pesquisa sobre el presunto ataque contra el líder opositor
Moscú indicó que no se "toma en serio" las acusaciones de los gobiernos de Occidente que reclaman una pesquisa sobre el presunto ataque contra el líder opositor

El Kremlin rechazó abrir una investigación sobre el envenenamiento de Alexei Navalny y desligó a Vladimir Putin del caso

El Kremlin rechazó abrir una investigación sobre el envenenamiento de Alexei Navalny y desligó a Vladimir Putin del caso

Moscú indicó que no se "toma en serio" las acusaciones de los gobiernos de Occidente que reclaman una pesquisa sobre el presunto ataque contra el líder opositor
Moscú indicó que no se "toma en serio" las acusaciones de los gobiernos de Occidente que reclaman una pesquisa sobre el presunto ataque contra el líder opositor
MAS NOTICIAS