ADVISORY --FLASH--3189-GLOBAL-RACE/USA-WISCONSIN SHOOTING UGC

Por REUTERSAUG 26
26 de Agosto de 2020

One dead as gunfire breaks at Wisconsi protest

Start: 26 Aug 2020 09:36 GMT

End: 26 Aug 2020 09:37 GMT

One dies as gunfire breaks out at Wisconsin protest over police shooting of Black man

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: MUST ONSCREEN COURTESY BRENDAN GUTENSCHWAGER

DIGITAL: MUST ONSCREEN COURTESY BRENDAN GUTENSCHWAGER

Source: BRENDAN GUTENSCHWAGER

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Aprende en Casa II de la SEP: canales y horarios de clases del 26 de agosto para preescolar, primaria y secundaria

¿Dónde y a qué hora serán las clases a distancia este martes?
Aprende en Casa II de la SEP: canales y horarios de clases del 26 de agosto para preescolar, primaria y secundaria

¿Dónde y a qué hora serán las clases a distancia este martes?
“Que se investigue a fondo”: Sánchez Cordero sobre las supuestas amenazas de su subsecretario contra alcalde de Tijuana

La titular de la Segob, indicó que el presidente López Obrador ya les llamó la atención por otras acciones de Ricardo Peralta
“Que se investigue a fondo”: Sánchez Cordero sobre las supuestas amenazas de su subsecretario contra alcalde de Tijuana

La titular de la Segob, indicó que el presidente López Obrador ya les llamó la atención por otras acciones de Ricardo Peralta
Pese a coronavirus, retornaron 795 millones de dólares a México: Banxico

Esto sucedió anteriormente en el último trimestre de 2018, cuando López Obrador consiguió la presidencia
Pese a coronavirus, retornaron 795 millones de dólares a México: Banxico

Esto sucedió anteriormente en el último trimestre de 2018, cuando López Obrador consiguió la presidencia
Pati Chapoy insinuó que sabe dónde está la mamá de Luis Miguel

Un comentario revelador por parte de la periodista de espectáculos causó suspicacias entre quienes siguen la trayectoria del famoso cantante
Pati Chapoy insinuó que sabe dónde está la mamá de Luis Miguel

Un comentario revelador por parte de la periodista de espectáculos causó suspicacias entre quienes siguen la trayectoria del famoso cantante
Así fue la diligencia que dio pie a “la verdad histórica” del caso Ayotzinapa

El "Jona" y el "Chereje" detallaron en 2014 como los estudiantes habrían sido llevados en camionetas, sometidos y ejecutados en Guerrero
Así fue la diligencia que dio pie a “la verdad histórica” del caso Ayotzinapa

El "Jona" y el "Chereje" detallaron en 2014 como los estudiantes habrían sido llevados en camionetas, sometidos y ejecutados en Guerrero
Epidemiología confirmó riesgo de reinfección por COVID-19 en caso de mantener contacto con el virus

Mientras una persona recuperada permanezca en un ambiente donde continúan los contagios comunitarios, hay un riesgo latente de volver a contraer la enfermedad, afirmaron
Epidemiología confirmó riesgo de reinfección por COVID-19 en caso de mantener contacto con el virus

Mientras una persona recuperada permanezca en un ambiente donde continúan los contagios comunitarios, hay un riesgo latente de volver a contraer la enfermedad, afirmaron
Cómo elegir un crédito a mi medida: Banxico creó plataforma para comparar opciones

El organismo señaló que antes de adquirir un compromiso financiero, el usuario debe revisar los costos y condiciones de este
Cómo elegir un crédito a mi medida: Banxico creó plataforma para comparar opciones

El organismo señaló que antes de adquirir un compromiso financiero, el usuario debe revisar los costos y condiciones de este
Cofepris ordenó receta médica para fármacos con los que se atiende el COVID-19

El objetivo de esta medida es proteger a la población de los efectos adversos que provoca el consumo indiscriminado de fármacos con indicación terapéutica.
Cofepris ordenó receta médica para fármacos con los que se atiende el COVID-19

El objetivo de esta medida es proteger a la población de los efectos adversos que provoca el consumo indiscriminado de fármacos con indicación terapéutica.
Furia en Wisconsin: tercera noche de disturbios en protestas por un hombre afroamericano baleado por la policía

Las protestas se desataron luego de que un policía disparó por la espalda a Jacob Blake cuando abría la puerta de su vehículo, donde estaban sus tres hijos. El hombre se encuentra en estado crítico en un hospital
Furia en Wisconsin: tercera noche de disturbios en protestas por un hombre afroamericano baleado por la policía

Las protestas se desataron luego de que un policía disparó por la espalda a Jacob Blake cuando abría la puerta de su vehículo, donde estaban sus tres hijos. El hombre se encuentra en estado crítico en un hospital
BTS lo hizo otra vez, rompieron otro récord de Adele en menos de una semana

Los seguidores del grupo de K-pop fueron tras uno de los récords más complicados en la historia de Youtube
BTS lo hizo otra vez, rompieron otro récord de Adele en menos de una semana

Los seguidores del grupo de K-pop fueron tras uno de los récords más complicados en la historia de Youtube
“El Mayo” y el “Chapo” Guzmán, la discreción tiene a uno libre y la extravagancia preso al otro

Los máximos representantes del Cártel de Sinaloa tienen personalidades diferentes: a uno le gusta la montaña como su refugio, y el otro optaba por el lujo
“El Mayo” y el “Chapo” Guzmán, la discreción tiene a uno libre y la extravagancia preso al otro

Los máximos representantes del Cártel de Sinaloa tienen personalidades diferentes: a uno le gusta la montaña como su refugio, y el otro optaba por el lujo
Elsa Pataky reveló la verdad acerca de su matrimonio con Chris Hemsworth

La española confesó acerca de las cosas que los han mantenido juntos como familia
Elsa Pataky reveló la verdad acerca de su matrimonio con Chris Hemsworth

La española confesó acerca de las cosas que los han mantenido juntos como familia
