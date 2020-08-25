ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION --UPDATED

Melania Trump, Mike Pompeo speak at Republican convention
Start: 26 Aug 2020 00:30 GMT
End: 26 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., AND ONLINE, USA - U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds are among the speakers on the second day of the Republican National Convention. First Lady Melania Trump is expected to speak from the White House Rose Garden.
==
++SCHEDULE:
0030GMT 26/08 - expected start of evening program
0200GMT 26/08 - Trump expected to speak
==
++EXPECTED SPEAKERS:
First Lady Melania Trump
The Honorable Mike Pompeo
Senator Rand Paul (R-KY)
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds
Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi
Abby Johnson
Jason Joyce
Myron Lizer
Mary Ann Mendoza
Megan Pauley
Cris Peterson
John Peterson
Nicholas Sandmann
Eric Trump
Tiffany Trump
