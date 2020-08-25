ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION-EVENING

Tim Scott, Nikki Haley speak at Republican convention
Start: 25 Aug 2020 00:30 GMT
End: 25 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, AND ONLINE - Senator Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, Donald Trump Jr., and others speak on the first night of the Republican National Convention.
++SCHEDULE:
0030GMT 25/08 - Evening program expected to begin
0200GMT 25/08 - Trump expected to speak
++EXPECTED SPEAKERS:
Notable speakers are expected to include:
Cardinal Timothy Dolan,
Rep. Steve Scalise,
Rep. Matt Gaetz,
Rep. Jim Jordan,
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel,
GA State Rep. Vernon James,
Mark & Patricia McCloskey,
Andrew Pollack,
Nikki Haley,
Don Trump Jr.,
Sen. Tim Scott
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: MUST NOT OBSCURE COA BUG. NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALES.
DIGITAL: MUST NOT OBSCURE COA BUG. NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALES.
Source: REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com