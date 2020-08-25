ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION-EVENING

Tim Scott, Nikki Haley speak at Republican convention

Start: 25 Aug 2020 00:30 GMT

End: 25 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, AND ONLINE - Senator Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, Donald Trump Jr., and others speak on the first night of the Republican National Convention.

++SCHEDULE:

0030GMT 25/08 - Evening program expected to begin

0200GMT 25/08 - Trump expected to speak

++EXPECTED SPEAKERS:

Notable speakers are expected to include:

Cardinal Timothy Dolan,

Rep. Steve Scalise,

Rep. Matt Gaetz,

Rep. Jim Jordan,

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel,

GA State Rep. Vernon James,

Mark & Patricia McCloskey,

Andrew Pollack,

Nikki Haley,

Don Trump Jr.,

Sen. Tim Scott

