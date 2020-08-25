ADVISORY SWISS-SCIENCE/STRATOS

World first parachute jump from a solar plane
Start: 25 Aug 2020 05:21 GMT
End: 25 Aug 2020 05:50 GMT
PAYERNE, SWITZERLAND - World's first parachute jump from a solar-powered aircraft. The SolarStratos, is a solar-powered two-seater aircraft that aims to fly to the stratosphere, at 24000 meters above earth in the near future.
SCHEDULE:
0540GMT - SolarStratos takes off
0600GMT - Parachute Jump
0700GMT - Event ends
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: SOLARSTRATOS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Switzerland
Topic: Science / Technology
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
Fue la más célebre top model de los 90. Acumuló una fortuna estimada en USD 100 millones. Hoy, dedicada a su maternidad y su faceta empresarial, prepara una reaparición especial en marzo de 2021
Las medidas dictaminadas llegan después de que 150 estudiantes y 43 profesores hayan dado positivo por COVID-19 . Hasta ahora Corea del Sur ha sido de los países que mejor ha controlado la pandemia. En total suma 17.945 contagios y 310 fallecidos
MAS NOTICIAS