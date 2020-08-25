Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY SWISS-SCIENCE/STRATOS

Por REUTERSAUG 25
24 de Agosto de 2020

World first parachute jump from a solar plane

Start: 25 Aug 2020 05:21 GMT

End: 25 Aug 2020 05:50 GMT

PAYERNE, SWITZERLAND - World's first parachute jump from a solar-powered aircraft. The SolarStratos, is a solar-powered two-seater aircraft that aims to fly to the stratosphere, at 24000 meters above earth in the near future.

SCHEDULE:

0540GMT - SolarStratos takes off

0600GMT - Parachute Jump

0700GMT - Event ends

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: SOLARSTRATOS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

