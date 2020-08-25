ADVISORY SWISS-SCIENCE/STRATOS

World first parachute jump from a solar plane

Start: 25 Aug 2020 05:21 GMT

End: 25 Aug 2020 05:50 GMT

PAYERNE, SWITZERLAND - World's first parachute jump from a solar-powered aircraft. The SolarStratos, is a solar-powered two-seater aircraft that aims to fly to the stratosphere, at 24000 meters above earth in the near future.

SCHEDULE:

0540GMT - SolarStratos takes off

0600GMT - Parachute Jump

0700GMT - Event ends

