ADVISORY STORM-LAURA/TEXAS-GOVERNOR

Por REUTERSAUG 25
25 de Agosto de 2020

Texas governor talks about Hurricane Laura preparations

Start: 25 Aug 2020 17:30 GMT

End: 25 Aug 2020 18:30 GMT

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA - Texas Governor Greg Abbott holds a briefing on the state's preparations for Hurricane Laura.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA. NO USE DIGITAL.

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Weather

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

