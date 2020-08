ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/BRITAIN--UPDATED

British FM Raab delivers joint newser with Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi

Start: 25 Aug 2020 06:28 GMT

End: 25 Aug 2020 07:20 GMT

PLEASE NOTE: THE SOURCE OF THIS LIVE WAS GPO

JERUSALEM - British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab delivers joint statements with Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: GPO/AGENCY POOL (SOURCE TBC)

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Israel

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH/ HEBREW

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com