ADVISORY GLOBAL-RACE/USA-WISCONSIN--TIME TBC

Demonstrators protest in Wisconsin

Start: 25 Aug 2020 02:57 GMT

End: 25 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES – Hundreds of demonstrators gather in downtown Kenosha, Wisconsin to protest a police-involved shooting of a Black man Sunday.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA, NO USE VOA, NO USE CNN, No USE DIGITAL

DIGITAL: NO USE

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com