ADVISORY GLOBAL-RACE/USA-SAN DIEGO

Demonstrators protest in San Diego

Start: 25 Aug 2020 06:00 GMT

End: 25 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES – Demonstrators gather in San Diego, California to protest a police-involved shooting of a Black man Sunday.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA, NO USE CNN, NO USE VOA

DIGITAL: NO USE

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com