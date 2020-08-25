Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY GLOBAL-RACE/USA-SAN DIEGO

Por REUTERSAUG 25
25 de Agosto de 2020

Demonstrators protest in San Diego

Start: 25 Aug 2020 06:00 GMT

End: 25 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES – Demonstrators gather in San Diego, California to protest a police-involved shooting of a Black man Sunday.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA, NO USE CNN, NO USE VOA

DIGITAL: NO USE

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

