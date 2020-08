ADVISORY --FLASH-- 2199-LEBANON-ISRAEL/SHELLS

Israel reports 'security incident' at border with Lebanon

Start: 25 Aug 2020 22:13 GMT

End: 25 Aug 2020 22:16 GMT

HOULA, LEBANON - Lebanon’s Al-Manar TV, affiliated with the Hezbollah movement, cited its correspondent on Wednesday as saying Israel fired phosphorous munitions at the Lebanese side of the border.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com