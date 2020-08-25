ADVISORY --FLASH-- 2003-NEWZEALAND-SHOOTING/MORNING

People arrive at Christchurch court for second day of hearing

Start: 25 Aug 2020 00:10 GMT

End: 25 Aug 2020 00:12 GMT

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - Armed police and sniffer dogs patrolled Christchurch Court on Tuesday (August 25) as people arrived for the second day of the sentencing hearing for a gunman who killed 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand's worst mass shooting.

Restrictions:

Broadcasters: NO USE NEW ZEALAND

Digital: NO USE NEW ZEALAND INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY NEW ZEALAND OR AUSTRALIA BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS

Source: TVNZ / NEWSHUB

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: New Zealand

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com