ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/ --TIME APPROX--

Por REUTERSAUG 24
24 de Agosto de 2020

Trump makes remarks on farming and food distribution

Start: 24 Aug 2020 19:05 GMT

End: 24 Aug 2020 20:05 GMT

MILLS RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA, USA - President Donald Trump makes remarks on Farmers to Families Food Box Program Distribution following a tour of Flavor First Growers and Packers.

SCHEDULE:

1900GMT - Trump delivers remarks at the airport

1914GMT - Trump makes remarks on Farmers to Families Food Box Program Distribution

1933GMT - Trump tours the facility

2000GMT - Trump makes remarks

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

