ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/ --TIME APPROX--

Por REUTERSAUG 24
24 de Agosto de 2020

Trump departs after making remarks at farming distribution program

Start: 24 Aug 2020 20:44 GMT

End: 24 Aug 2020 21:34 GMT

MILLS RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA, USA - President Donald Trump makes remarks on Farmers to Families Food Box Program Distribution following a tour of Flavor First Growers and Packers.

SCHEDULE:

1900GMT - Trump delivers remarks at the airport

1914GMT - Trump makes remarks on Farmers to Families Food Box Program Distribution

1933GMT - Trump tours the facility

2000GMT - Trump makes remarks

2043GMT - Trump departure

2255GMT APPROX - Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

2330GMT APPROX - Trump arrives at the White House. (TAPE PLAYBACK)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Venezuela: los infectados de coronavirus son hacinados en refugios controlados por milicias armadas y médicos cubanos

Las autoridades recluyen durante semanas a los contagiados, con poca comida y suministro de agua irregular, siguiendo el modelo de aislamiento forzado implementado por China
Wall Street cerró otra jornada de subas y el S&P 500 marcó un nuevo récord

El índice que agrupa a las mayores empresas de Estados Unidos avanzó un 1% y se situó por encima de los 3.400 puntos por primera vez en su historia
Tras más de cinco meses detenido, Ronaldinho fue liberado en Paraguay

El ex futbolista fue beneficiado con la “suspensión condicional del procedimiento” y el pago de 90 mil dólares
Condenaron a 48 años de prisión al hombre que mató a una mujer policía en Ecatepec

En México, al menos un agente de alguna corporación policial pierde la vida a manos del crimen cada 24 horas
“Sería un honor presidir Morena”: Alejandro Encinas refrendó su compromiso con el gobierno de López Obrador

El próximo dirigente nacional del partido será elegido vía una encuesta abierta
La Unión Europea pidió una investigación “independiente y transparente” sobre el presunto envenenamiento del opositor ruso Alexei Navalny

El jefe de la diplomacia del organismo supranacional, Josep Borrell, indicó a su vez que es "imperativo" que las autoridades rusas comiencen una pesquisa cuanto antes. Las declaraciones se suman a otras de la misma naturaleza realizadas por la canciller alemana Angela Merkel
Marcelo Ebrard anunció fondo para innovación nacional contra COVID-19

El canciller no dijo cuáles son las fundaciones que donarán recursos
Piratería digital en México aumenta significativamente por plataformas y redes sociales

México se colocó en el primer trimestre como uno de los países que tuvieron un aumento significativo en las descargas piratas a través de redes sociales
Conmoción en Detroit: declararon muerta a una mujer, pero los trabajadores de la funeraria se dieron cuenta que estaba viva

El caso corresponde a una mujer de 20 años de la ciudad estadounidense. Oficiales de policía la vieron moverse luego de que se la considerara fallecida, pero las autoridades sanitarias aseguraron que el movimiento era un efecto de la medicación suministrada
La falta de abrazos genera conflictos emocionales como tristeza y desesperanza: UNAM

Por la pandemia del COVID-19 se ha recomendado el distanciamiento físico, y eso representa un problema emocional para algunas personas, afirmó Jesús Ramírez, doctor en Ciencias Médicas
SEP impartirá el tema de anticorrupción para este ciclo escolar

Es un tema que forma parte de la materia de Cívica y Ética y que será replicado tanto en libros de texto como en las clases del programa Aprende en Casa II
La original simulación que hicieron científicos alemanes para probar la propagación del coronavirus

Los investigadores esperan utilizar sus resultados para determinar qué elementos de eventos como este suponen el mayor riesgo de transmisión
