ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/ --TIME APPROX

Trump departs after making remarks at farming distribution program
Start: 24 Aug 2020 20:44 GMT
End: 24 Aug 2020 21:34 GMT
MILLS RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA, USA - President Donald Trump makes remarks on Farmers to Families Food Box Program Distribution following a tour of Flavor First Growers and Packers.
SCHEDULE:
1900GMT - Trump delivers remarks at the airport
1914GMT - Trump makes remarks on Farmers to Families Food Box Program Distribution
1933GMT - Trump tours the facility
2000GMT - Trump makes remarks
2043GMT - Trump departure
2255GMT APPROX - Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.
2330GMT APPROX - Trump arrives at the White House. (TAPE PLAYBACK)
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES
Source: US NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com