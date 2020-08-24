Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY USA-ISRAEL/POMPEO-NETANYAHU

Por REUTERSAUG 24
24 de Agosto de 2020

Netanyahu, Pompeo speak at start of Jerusalem meeting

Start: 24 Aug 2020 09:50 GMT

End: 24 Aug 2020 10:09 GMT

JERUSALEM – Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo give statements at start of meeting in Jerusalem.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: GPO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Israel

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Quiénes son y qué cargos ocupan los jefes de las Regiones y Zonas de la Dirección de Contrainteligencia de Venezuela

Muchos de ellos son parte clave en casos de violaciones a los derechos humanos. Ahora tienen un nuevo subdirector, que formó parte de una red encubierta de espías que utilizaban tecnología china
SEP Aprende en Casa II: canales y horarios de clases del 24 de agosto para preescolar, primaria y secundaria

Esteban Moctezuma Barragán anunció que las clases a distancia tendrán validez oficial
Ciclo escolar SEP 2020-2021: guía definitiva para el regreso a clases

Horarios, fechas, canales de televisión de Aprende en Casa II, calendario escolar y formato de evaluaciones
Qué llevó a México a un escenario “catastrófico” de más de 60,000 muertos de coronavirus, según López-Gatell

Las enfermedades crónicas, la corrupción la desigualdad social, el deterioro en los servicios de salud fueron algunos de los aspectos mencionados por el subsecretario
Marco y Laura, los ciclones que frenaron la producción petrolera en el Golfo de México y evacuaron las plataformas

Ante el riesgo, evacuaron 114 plataformas marítimas en la zona
Desplegaron a miembros del Ejército de EEUU y de la Guardia Nacional para ayudar en la extinción de los incendios de California

Cerca de 240.000 personas han sido evacuadas para escapar. Se han registrado al menos cinco muertes y la destrucción de más de mil edificaciones
Kellyanne Conway, una de las figuras más mediáticas del gobierno Trump, anunció que renuncia a su puesto

Fue la primera mujer en guiar exitosamente una campaña para llegar a la Casa Blanca, y luego se volvió una destacada asesora del presidente
Coronavirus: cómo es la reapertura de los colegios en el mundo

Para permitir el regreso a la escuela de miles de estudiantes, los establecimientos buscan instrucciones precisas, garantías para la salud y pautas claras sobre cómo actuar si surgen casos positivos
El autor de la masacre en Nueva Zelanda tenía entre sus planes atacar una tercera mezquita

El supremacista blanco que mató a 51 fieles permaneció impasible este lunes cuando los supervivientes y el fiscal relataron en la sala de audiencias el horror que se vivió en las dos mezquitas de Christchurch
El PAN presentó una denuncia ante el INE contra Morena, David León y Pío López Obrador por videoescándalo

Una grabación muestra al hermano del presidente recibir dinero en sobres del ex coordinador nacional de Protección Civil para el financiamiento del "movimiento"
Mike Pompeo llegó a Israel en el primer día de su gira por Medio Oriente

El secretario de Estado de EEUU se reunirá con el primer ministro israelí, Benjamin Netanyahu, con quien hablará sobre Irán, los intercambios comerciales y la “profundización” de las relaciones entre Jerusalén y el mundo árabe
Detuvieron a ‘El Monster’ presunto enlace entre Los Zetas y La Oficina, cártel colombiano que dirigió Pablo Escobar

El aprehendido será extraditado a Texas, Estados Unidos, para que responda ante la justicia
