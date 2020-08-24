Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION-EVENING

Por REUTERSAUG 24
24 de Agosto de 2020

Tim Scott, Nikki Haley speak at Republican convention

Start: 25 Aug 2020 00:30 GMT

End: 25 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, AND ONLINE - Senator Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, Donald Trump Jr., and others speak on the first night of the Republican National Convention.

++SCHEDULE:

0030GMT 25/08 - Evening program expected to begin

0200GMT 25/08 - Trump expected to speak

++EXPECTED SPEAKERS:

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC)

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (LA-01)

Representative Matt Gaetz (FL-01)

Representative Jim Jordan (OH-04)

Former Ambassador Nikki Haley

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones

Amy Johnson Ford

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Natalie Harp

Charlie Kirk

Kim Klacik

Mark and Patricia McCloskey

Sean Parnell

Andrew Pollack

Donald Trump, Jr.

Tanya Weinreis

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: MUST NOT OBSCURE COA BUG. NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALES.

DIGITAL: MUST NOT OBSCURE COA BUG. NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALES.

Source: REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

