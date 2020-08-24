ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION-EVENING

Tim Scott, Nikki Haley speak at Republican convention
Start: 25 Aug 2020 00:30 GMT
End: 25 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, AND ONLINE - Senator Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, Donald Trump Jr., and others speak on the first night of the Republican National Convention.
++SCHEDULE:
0030GMT 25/08 - Evening program expected to begin
0200GMT 25/08 - Trump expected to speak
++EXPECTED SPEAKERS:
Senator Tim Scott (R-SC)
House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (LA-01)
Representative Matt Gaetz (FL-01)
Representative Jim Jordan (OH-04)
Former Ambassador Nikki Haley
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel
Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones
Amy Johnson Ford
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Natalie Harp
Charlie Kirk
Kim Klacik
Mark and Patricia McCloskey
Sean Parnell
Andrew Pollack
Donald Trump, Jr.
Tanya Weinreis
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: MUST NOT OBSCURE COA BUG. NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALES.
DIGITAL: MUST NOT OBSCURE COA BUG. NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALES.
Source: REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com