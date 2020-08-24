Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION

Por REUTERSAUG 24
24 de Agosto de 2020

Republicans nominate Trump on first day of convention

Start: 24 Aug 2020 16:20 GMT

End: 24 Aug 2020 17:20 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE MONITOR THIS SPACE FOR UPDATES

ONLINE AND CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - The formal nomination of President Donald Trump will take place on the first day of the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.

SCHEDULE:

1635GMT - Trump speaks at convention

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Las claves del programa de Donald Trump para “reconstruir” la economía de Estados Unidos

El mandatario planea continuar su política proteccionista e impulsar la creación de empleos
El mandatario planea continuar su política proteccionista e impulsar la creación de empleos
El 9% de los diputados han cambiado del partido en el que fueron elegidos

El PT es la bancada que más integrantes ha sumado en los últimos meses, con 15
El PT es la bancada que más integrantes ha sumado en los últimos meses, con 15
El emotivo rescate de tres mineros tras 5 días atrapados bajo tierra

Los organismos de socorro en Colombia informaron que los trabajadores están en buen estado de salud. El presidente Iván Duque se trasladó a Lenguazque (Cundinamarca), el lugar del derrumbe, para recibirlos.
Los organismos de socorro en Colombia informaron que los trabajadores están en buen estado de salud. El presidente Iván Duque se trasladó a Lenguazque (Cundinamarca), el lugar del derrumbe, para recibirlos.
El salvado, la incógnita y los que están en la cuerda floja: así continúa la renovación del Barcelona

Desde España aseguraron que se dio inicio a la "amplia reestructuración" de la plantilla, de la cual Koeman ya se habría comunicado con varios futbolistas, entre ellos Luis Suárez y Arturo Vidal
Desde España aseguraron que se dio inicio a la "amplia reestructuración" de la plantilla, de la cual Koeman ya se habría comunicado con varios futbolistas, entre ellos Luis Suárez y Arturo Vidal
“El león cree que todos son peludos”: López Obrador rechazó manipulación de datos sobre muertes por COVID-19

El presidente de México reiteró que ha sido buena la estrategia que el gobierno federal ha llevado a cabo para enfrentar la pandemia del coronavirus
El presidente de México reiteró que ha sido buena la estrategia que el gobierno federal ha llevado a cabo para enfrentar la pandemia del coronavirus
Joe Biden dijo que los policías del tiroteo en el que fue herido un afroamericano en Wisconsin deben “rendir cuentas”

El candidato presidencial demócrata exigió una investigación "inmediata, completa y transparente" sobre el episodio en el que Jacob Blake fue herido de gravedad frente a sus tres hijos mientras ingresaba a su camioneta
El candidato presidencial demócrata exigió una investigación "inmediata, completa y transparente" sobre el episodio en el que Jacob Blake fue herido de gravedad frente a sus tres hijos mientras ingresaba a su camioneta
El papel que enfrentó a Belinda con Anahí: cómo la cantante pudo haber sido Mía Colucci en “Rebelde”

Televisa quería que la intérprete de "Ángel" diera vida al personaje
Televisa quería que la intérprete de "Ángel" diera vida al personaje
El momento más tenso en la batalla de Angelina Jolie y Brad Pitt: la actriz amenaza con llevarse a sus hijos a Londres

El juicio de divorcio se centra en la custodia de los menores: recrudece tras cuatro años separados
El juicio de divorcio se centra en la custodia de los menores: recrudece tras cuatro años separados
Serrath volvió a exhibirse con poca ropa y de nuevo se desataron críticas en su contra

La ex integrante de "Survivor" bromeó sobre la famosa prenda con la que se presentó en "Venga la alegría" y acerca de la manera en que acudió a "La Resolana", con el "Capi" Pérez
La ex integrante de "Survivor" bromeó sobre la famosa prenda con la que se presentó en "Venga la alegría" y acerca de la manera en que acudió a "La Resolana", con el "Capi" Pérez
La inflación subió a su máximo nivel en 14 meses

La proyección de los analistas se quedó corta
La proyección de los analistas se quedó corta
Usain Bolt dio positivo de coronavirus luego de su fiesta de cumpleaños

El atleta jamaiquino se encuentra aislado en su casa de Kingston. Días atrás había sido seriamente criticado por organizar una celebración con amigos
El atleta jamaiquino se encuentra aislado en su casa de Kingston. Días atrás había sido seriamente criticado por organizar una celebración con amigos
“Aunque yo vote en contra”: López Obrador propondría consulta para juzgar a expresidentes antes del 15 de septiembre

"No quiero ser yo verdugo, no es mi fuerte la venganza", dijo el presidente de México y dio a conocer los lineamientos que se deben cumplir para poder llevar a cabo la consulta
"No quiero ser yo verdugo, no es mi fuerte la venganza", dijo el presidente de México y dio a conocer los lineamientos que se deben cumplir para poder llevar a cabo la consulta
