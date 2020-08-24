ADVISORY UKRAINE-GERMANY/--POSSIBLE ONLY

German foreign minister Maas comes to Kyiv for talks

Start: 24 Aug 2020 08:45 GMT

End: 24 Aug 2020 09:30 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO BREAKING NEWS. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.

--PLEASE NOTE: THIS EVENT IS NOW POSSIBLE ONLY, BUT IT IS AVAILABLE ON REUTERS LIVE--

KYIV, UKRAINE - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his German counterpart Heiko Maas gives a joint news conference in Kyiv after talks on Ukraine's eastern conflict and other areas of bilateral cooperation.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CH1 - NATURAL/UKRAINIAN CH2 GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com