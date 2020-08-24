ADVISORY RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY-HOSPITAL

Exterior of Berlin clinic as Navalny poisoning confirmed
Start: 24 Aug 2020 15:22 GMT
End: 24 Aug 2020 16:22 GMT
BERLIN - Exterior of the Charite hospital where Putin critic Alexei Navalny is being treated. Doctors from the clinic have confirmed that Navalny was poisoned.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Germany
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
La ciudad de Kenosha vivió momentos que recordaron las protestas ocurridas tras las muertes de George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, entre otros. Ahora, Jacob Blake, el hombre que recibió siete disparos, se encuentra en estado grave
MAS NOTICIAS