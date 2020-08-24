Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY-HOSPITAL

Por REUTERSAUG 24
24 de Agosto de 2020

Exterior of Berlin clinic as Navalny poisoning confirmed

Start: 24 Aug 2020 15:22 GMT

End: 24 Aug 2020 16:22 GMT

BERLIN - Exterior of the Charite hospital where Putin critic Alexei Navalny is being treated. Doctors from the clinic have confirmed that Navalny was poisoned.

