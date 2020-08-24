Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY BELARUS-ELECTION/USA

Por REUTERSAUG 24
24 de Agosto de 2020

U.S. diplomat Biegun holds newser after meeting Lithuania FM

Start: 24 Aug 2020 11:58 GMT

End: 24 Aug 2020 12:22 GMT

VILNIUS: U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun holds news conference after meeting Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius. Biegun is in Lithuania as part of efforts to defuse the crisis over disputed elections in Belarus

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE LITHUANIA

DIGITAL: NO USE LITHUANIA

Source: TV3

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lithuania

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH AND LITHUANIAN (TBC) SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

