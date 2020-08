ADVISORY SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BAY-PSG/STADIUM -MIXED SIGNAL

View of Champions League Final venue - Estadio da Luz and fans

Start: 23 Aug 2020 10:45 GMT

End: 23 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT

LISBON – This live will switch between exterior of the Estadio da Luz - the venue for the rescheduled Champions League final between Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain, PSG supporters gathered in a Paris bar to watch the match and the winning team fans celebrating.

SCHEDULE:

LISBON - 1045GMT - Top shot viewing Estadio da Luz

PARIS - 1800GMT PSG supporters gather to watch match

TBC - 2100GMT Winning team fans celebrate

